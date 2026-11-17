The Green Belt Movement has opposed plans to establish a crematorium at or near Nairobi City Park, warning that the proposed development could threaten one of the capital's remaining public green spaces.

The environmental organisation said the park's ecological, historical, cultural and recreational value should not be sacrificed for infrastructure development, particularly as Nairobi continues to face pressure on its diminishing green spaces.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the organisation said Nairobi County has approximately 5,506 hectares of forest cover, representing just 7.8 per cent of its total area, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics' Compendium of Environment Statistics 2023.

It argued that City Park was not vacant land available for development but an important ecological and cultural landscape that supports biodiversity, provides recreational space and preserves historical and memorial sites.

"The fact that City Park is public land does not make it available for any proposed development. Public ownership is not a licence to take away public green space," the organisation said.

The movement also questioned the description of the proposed facility as a "green crematorium", saying environmental claims must be supported by evidence on emissions, air quality, environmental performance and the suitability of the site.

"Calling a development green does not make it environmentally sound. Modern technology or electricity does not automatically make a location appropriate," it said.

The organisation warned that establishing a crematorium would require additional infrastructure, including buildings, access roads, parking facilities and utilities, with possible consequences for vegetation, wildlife, traffic, air quality and public access.

It acknowledged the importance of dignified and accessible funeral services but argued that Nairobi already has cremation facilities, including those at Lang'ata and Kariokor.

The county government should establish the actual demand for additional facilities and assess whether improvements or better utilisation of existing crematoriums could meet the need, it added.

The Green Belt Movement said it was already working with Friends of City Park and the Nairobi City County Government on a restoration plan to protect and rehabilitate the park.

It invoked the legacy of its founder, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Professor Wangari Maathai, saying environmental protection was inseparable from defending the public interest.

The organisation called on the county government and County Assembly to reject the proposed site, disclose the exact parcel of land and project details, and prioritise the park's restoration.

It also demanded meaningful public participation and compliance with environmental, planning and heritage requirements before any irreversible decisions are made.

"City Park is not vacant land. It is not surplus land. It is not an opportunity for greenwashing. It is a public trust," the statement read.