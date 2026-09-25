Remembering Wangari Maathai 15 years after her death
Maathai was the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, receiving the award in 2004 for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace.
Maathai was the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, receiving the award in 2004 for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace.
Friends of Nairobi National Park said they are preparing to use all legal and civic options to block the project, insisting the proposal risks weakening the ecological balance of the 117-square-kilometre park located near Nairobi’s central business district.
The coalition argued that the arrests and alleged intimidation of campaigners had broader implications for democratic participation and civic freedoms in Kenya
KFS acknowledged the concerns, saying the issues raised have been shared through the press, social media and phone calls.