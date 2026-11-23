The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has appealed to Parliament for an additional Sh418.5 million to finance its core operations in the 2027/2028 financial year, warning that a reduced budget allocation could undermine its efforts to promote gender equality and protect vulnerable groups.

The Commission's Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Purity Ngina, told the National Assembly Committee that NGEC initially requested Sh1.163 billion but was allocated Sh794.5 million, which was later reduced to Sh744.5 million in the Budget Policy Statement.

Dr Ngina said the revised allocation would leave the Commission with only Sh199.32 million to implement its core mandate after accounting for personnel expenses and fixed operational costs.

"Of the proposed allocation, Sh412.5 million is required for personnel emoluments, while Sh. 132.68 million will cater for fixed operational costs, including rent, utilities, insurance and contracted guards and cleaning services. This leaves only Sh199.32 million for the Commission's core mandate functions."

She said the funding shortfall would constrain the Commission's capacity to undertake critical interventions, including monitoring compliance with gender equality requirements, electoral participation, investigations and protection of marginalised communities.

"This takes us to a funding gap of Sh 418.5 million. While we recognise the fiscal constraints facing the nation, we respectfully appeal to this honourable committee for an additional Sh 418.5 million to enable us to implement critical and strategic interventions (as detailed in Annex IV)."

The Commission said the additional resources would support nationwide compliance monitoring, electoral participation, investigations, redress, prevention of gender-based violence and outreach to marginalised communities.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, NGEC said it was prioritising monitoring of political party processes, voter registration, campaigns, and the participation of Special Interest Groups to address intimidation, exclusion, and barriers to political participation.

The Commission also expressed concern over persistent gender-based violence and femicide, including technology-facilitated violence, saying it would strengthen monitoring, institutional accountability and survivor-centred referral mechanisms.

On climate change, NGEC said droughts and floods disproportionately affected vulnerable populations, making it necessary to promote equitable access to humanitarian assistance and integrate gender equality and inclusion in disaster preparedness and response.

Separately, the Commission reported that its approved budget for the 2026/2027 financial year stood at Sh667.74 million, comprising Sh400.10 million for employee compensation and Sh267.64 million for goods and services. The allocation was entirely recurrent, with no provision for development expenditure.

Of the current financial year's allocation, General Administration, Planning and Support Services received Sh434.35 million; Mainstreaming and Coordination received Sh116.26 million; Legal Compliance and Redress received Sh62.09 million; and Public Education, Advocacy and Research received Sh55.03 million.

The Commission also identified inadequate and unpredictable exchequer releases, increasing demand for services, limited regional presence, emerging forms of gender-based violence and human resource constraints as key challenges affecting its operations.

NGEC further disclosed that it had an authorised establishment of 197 positions against 120 employees in post as at June 30, 2026.

In a separate appeal, Dr Ngina asked the Committee to consider a separate Sh40 million allocation under Personnel Emoluments to facilitate the employment of 12 underprivileged persons, in line with a Presidential directive.

In its concluding submissions, the Commission urged lawmakers to support both funding requests to strengthen its institutional capacity and enable it to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

"Enhancing our budget, by 418.5 million to enable us undertake our core mandate functions we request for additional 40 million under PE in line with Presidential directive on employment of the 12 underprivileged persons."

The Commission maintained that it had demonstrated prudent financial management, reporting budget absorption rates of 98 per cent in the 2023/2024 financial year and 99.9 per cent in both the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 financial years.