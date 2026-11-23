The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is seeking Sh27,027,253,315 to finance preparations for the 2027 General Election, but has been allocated Sh23,515,000,000, leaving a funding shortfall of Sh3,512,253,315.

The funding gap, outlined in the Commission's 2027 Budget Policy Statement presented to the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs on November 23, 2026, raises questions about the resources available to the electoral agency as it prepares for the next national elections.

According to the Commission's budget estimates done by the IEBC Vice-chairperson Fahima Araphat, its total requirement for the 2027 General Election stands at Sh27.027 billion, against an allocation of Sh23.515 billion, representing a deficit of approximately Sh3.512 billion.

The figures are detailed in Table 2 of the presentation, which breaks down the Commission's financial requirements across 32 electoral activities.

Among the areas requiring additional funding are human capital development, staff welfare, fleet maintenance, public communication and citizen engagement, stakeholder engagement and partnership coordination, electoral legal reforms, voter registration and field mobility.

The Commission has also identified significant funding gaps in the acquisition and maintenance of election equipment, voter registration infrastructure, biometric verification facilities, voter identification and the transportation of election materials.

The shortfall comes as the Commission prepares to undertake activities critical to the credibility and administration of the 2027 elections, including voter registration, voter education, electoral operations and the management of polling stations.

Beyond the election budget, the Commission is also facing financial constraints in its normal operations.

Its presentation indicates that normal operations require Sh1,998,000,000, against an allocation of Sh478,407,528, leaving a deficit of Sh1,519,592,472.

This means that the Commission is facing funding pressures both in its preparations for the General Election and in sustaining its routine institutional operations.

The budget presentation also outlines development projects the Commission intends to undertake, including the construction of a warehouse in Turkana and the completion of its county warehouse and office in Nyandarua.

"The Commission has an ongoing development project i.e. construction of Turkana warehouse and county office and completion of the Nyandarua County warehouse and office in the FY 2026/27."

It further states: "The Commission proposes to complete and implement the following projects in the medium term as reflected in table 6 below:"

The Commission's financial challenges are compounded by pending bills and legal obligations. It reported that outstanding bills as of January 19, 2026, stood at Sh4,987,566,493, comprising Sh4,273,853,019.57 in legal claims and Sh713,713,473 in pending payments for goods and services.

The Commission said additional pending bills of Sh129,745,113.05 relating to concluded cases were validated during the 2025/26 financial year.

In its requests to the committee, IEBC sought adequate resources for the 2027 General Election and normal operations, additional funding for the construction of the Uchaguzi Centre and support to settle pending bills and court awards.