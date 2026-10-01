Unpaid bills leave Nairobi with Sh2.24bn in stalled projects
Nairobi county blamed the delays on inadequate funding, failure to settle certified works, contractors pulling out of sites, procurement challenges and other issues linked to contracts.
Nairobi county blamed the delays on inadequate funding, failure to settle certified works, contractors pulling out of sites, procurement challenges and other issues linked to contracts.
Speaking to business executives at Silo Modern Farmhouse in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, on Friday, September 18, 2026, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader said delayed government payments were hurting Kenyans whose livelihoods depended on contracts with public institutions.
Speaking during the 13th National and County Governments Coordinating Summit at State House, Nairobi the President said the completion of the delineation, unbundling and gazettement of devolved functions would help eliminate duplication and strengthen accountability.
KDSP II National Programme Coordinator Samuel Nyaga explains that counties could find themselves spending more than they can afford when revenue estimates are not accurate, leading to commitments that cannot be supported by available resources.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Muthuma said the administration found Sh175 billion in pending road bills when President William Ruto assumed office, with contractors in several locations having abandoned construction sites because of delayed payments
At the centre of the dispute are pending bills, development spending and changes made to the proposed allocations. MCAs have raised concern over the amount owed to suppliers and contractors, saying the debt has placed many businesses and families under financial pressure.
Among the areas where Nairobi fell short were clearing pending bills, increasing its own-source revenue collection and improving payroll management.
The audit shows that KeRRA had 136 road projects under implementation during the period under review. However, two of the projects had not started even though they had been listed as ongoing.
According to the committee's briefing, only 10 of the 24 audit issues raised by the Auditor-General have been fully addressed. Eleven remain unresolved, while three have only been partly dealt with, showing that several concerns raised in previous audits continue to resurface.
Led by Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Kiplagat Kotut, the management said the debt stems from annual deficits that the university has been recording since 2014, creating a financial burden that has continued to grow over the years.
Turkana Central MP Joseph Emathe called on the commission to provide a complete breakdown of the lawyers and law firms owed the money, together with details of the cases they handled.
According to the Auditor-General’s findings, IEBC has pending bills amounting to Sh3.77 billion. The report indicates that Sh2.66 billion relates to legal fees, while Sh1.11 billion is owed for goods and services supplied to the commission. Out of the total amount, Sh173.26 million was accumulated during the year under review.
The Controller of Budget’s review for the period ending March 31, 2026 says Kisii County collected only a fraction of its own-source revenue target, recorded low development absorption, and carried significant trade payables and a wage bill above the regulatory ceiling.
Development spending, however, remained low. Counties utilised only Sh72 billion of their planned Sh234.33 billion development allocation by March 31, 2026, translating to an absorption rate of 31 per cent.
The audit showed that the county had accumulated pending bills amounting to Sh1.52 billion. Of this, Sh1.09 billion had remained unpaid for more than one year, while about Sh700 million had stayed unsettled for over three years.
MPs focused on the Sh 14.53 billion in pending bills, which the Auditor-General said were not cleared within the financial year and were instead pushed into the next budget cycle. The report warned that such delays place strain on future allocations and may disrupt planned government programmes.
John Mbadi arrived at Parliament Buildings with a marked budget vehicle and security escort ahead of the 3pm Budget reading for 2026/27, where he is expected to present Sh4.84 trillion spending.
The Kenya Roads Board had earlier planned to mobilise Sh175 billion through the bond by the first quarter of 2026. The money was meant to repay commercial bank loans that were taken as a bridge facility to help clear pending bills owed to road contractors.
The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee questioned Correctional Services PS Salome Wairimu Muhia-Beacco over Wanini Kireri Magereza Level IV Hospital pending bills of over Sh.451 million flagged by the Auditor General, and also probed a stalled prison perimeter wall project.
Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Blue Economy, Principal Secretary Julius Korir said the department’s budget estimates amount to Sh56.481 billion, comprising Sh8.525 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh47.956 billion for development expenditure. This places the department Sh365 million below the BPS ceiling.
PS Charles Hinga told MPs that major investments were still ongoing and that the programme was designed to become self-sustaining over time through returns from housing sales.
Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh said the agriculture sector continues to face pressure from delayed funding, rising operational costs and increased demand for subsidised farm inputs and extension services.
Speaking on Friday during a Radio Generation interview, Muthuma said Kenya has made progress in formalising labour migration, with more young people now securing jobs abroad through regulated channels for both skilled and semi-skilled work.
Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, in a report for the period ending June 30, 2025, details how weak management of pending bills, delayed payments, and irregular contract variations has pushed avoidable losses beyond Sh7 billion.
In a statement on Wednesday, the governor said the county government “does not condone violence in any form” following an incident in Machakos Town on March 31, urging all parties “to exercise restraint and allow lawful and orderly processes to prevail.”
The outstanding legal fees are linked to court matters dating back to 2013. MPs said the commission must hold discussions with the affected law firms and work out an arrangement on settling the bills that have accumulated over time.
State House leads in additional allocations, receiving Sh8.4 billion after its recurrent budget was exhausted by the seventh month of the financial year.
MPs warn a Sh59.9 billion funding shortfall in Kenya’s 2026/27 agriculture budget could stall key fertiliser, livestock and value chain programmes, undermining food security and export crop revival plans.
Speaking at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, during a briefing on ongoing roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects under the Ministry of Roads and Transport, Kindiki said the pending bills, which had accumulated since 2020, had disrupted the construction of approximately 6,000 kilometers of roads across the country.
A recent report from the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA), submitted to Parliament, reveals that at least 17 counties owe more than 20 per cent of their annual revenue in pending bills.