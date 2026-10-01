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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

pending bills

Revenue gaps, wage bills put county services under strain
Exclusives

Revenue gaps, wage bills put county services under strain

KDSP II National Programme Coordinator Samuel Nyaga explains that counties could find themselves spending more than they can afford when revenue estimates are not accurate, leading to commitments that cannot be supported by available resources.

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Muthuma explains why some Ruto-era road projects stalled
Exclusives

Muthuma explains why some Ruto-era road projects stalled

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Muthuma said the administration found Sh175 billion in pending road bills when President William Ruto assumed office, with contractors in several locations having abandoned construction sites because of delayed payments

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MPs seek full list of law firms behind IEBC’s Sh3.77 billion bills
News

MPs seek full list of law firms behind IEBC’s Sh3.77 billion bills

According to the Auditor-General’s findings, IEBC has pending bills amounting to Sh3.77 billion. The report indicates that Sh2.66 billion relates to legal fees, while Sh1.11 billion is owed for goods and services supplied to the commission. Out of the total amount, Sh173.26 million was accumulated during the year under review.

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Wavinya Ndeti: Comedian Kioko not a county supplier
News

Wavinya Ndeti: Comedian Kioko not a county supplier

In a statement on Wednesday, the governor said the county government “does not condone violence in any form” following an incident in Machakos Town on March 31, urging all parties “to exercise restraint and allow lawful and orderly processes to prevail.”

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki with Transport CS Davis Chirchir during a briefing on ongoing roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects under the Ministry of Roads and Transport, at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, on February 18, 2026/DPCS
News

State clears Sh177 billion in pending road bills – DP Kindiki

Speaking at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, during a briefing on ongoing roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects under the Ministry of Roads and Transport, Kindiki said the pending bills, which had accumulated since 2020, had disrupted the construction of approximately 6,000 kilometers of roads across the country.

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