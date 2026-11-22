Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has demanded an urgent meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to discuss proposed electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kalonzo said opposition leaders had prepared a draft amendment Bill and wanted to present it to IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon for consideration, alongside proposals previously agreed upon during discussions at Bomas of Kenya.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Mbaikini in Mwala, Machakos County on Sunday, Kalonzo said the meeting should take place within the week, warning that time was running out as the country prepares for the next General Election.

"We already have a draft amendment Bill. We are asking the IEBC to meet us expeditiously so that we can present the actual draft Bill and make the necessary improvements to what we agreed on at Bomas," he said.

"We want this meeting to happen as soon as possible, preferably this week. If it is not possible this week, it should happen without further delay."

He called for presidential election results to be announced at constituency tallying centres, arguing that the National Tallying Centre in Nairobi should only aggregate results already declared at the constituency level.

Kalonzo insisted that Kenyans should know the winner by the morning of August 11, 2027, instead of waiting several days for the final announcement.

"We do not want a situation where Kenyans have to wait for one week as election officials move around carrying Forms 34C and other election documents," he said.

He added that the proposed changes were intended to make the electoral process more transparent and accountable, including providing regular updates on voter turnout at polling stations and constituencies.

"We want to know how many people have voted at every polling station and in every constituency. This information should be publicly available," he said.

He warned that Kenya's experience following the disputed 2007 General Election should serve as a reminder of the dangers of electoral disputes, saying the country could not afford another period of violence and political divisions.

"I remember the elections in which I contested for the presidency alongside Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga. After the 2007 elections, the country erupted into violence because of disagreements over the election results," Kalonzo said.

He further criticised President William Ruto over what he described as divisive political rhetoric, saying the presidency should symbolise national unity.

"The presidency is a symbol of national unity. When President William Ruto stands on top of a vehicle and insults fellow leaders, he should understand that his words and actions have an impact on the country. He should promote unity rather than hostility," he said.

Kalonzo also faulted the President for failing to address the deaths of young people during protests in 2023, 2024 and 2025 during his recent State of the Nation Address.

He questioned the government's progress on infrastructure, particularly the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, calling for its expansion into a dual carriageway to reduce road accidents.

He also urged the Church to speak out against corruption and avoid accepting political donations without questioning their sources, warning that doing so could undermine its moral authority.