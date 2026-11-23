Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has cautioned young people against allowing politicians to use them to fuel violence, vandalise property and disrupt public meetings, urging them to demand meaningful opportunities instead.

Omollo challenged young people to question leaders who mobilise them for unrest, asking whether those politicians would allow their own children to participate in similar activities.

Speaking during a Mass at St Thomas More Kairuri Parish in Embu County on Sunday, the PS urged the youth to prioritise education, technical training and employment rather than engage in activities that threaten lives and destroy public property.

“Before you leave home to disrupt a meeting, ask that leader whether they would allow their own child to do what they are asking you to do,” he said.

“Ask them what they are doing to help you access education, training and employment.”

He said the government was working to expand opportunities for young people through education, technical and vocational training and employment programmes, welcoming initiatives aimed at equipping youth in Embu with practical skills.

Omollo also warned that the destruction of public property undermines security and diverts resources that would otherwise be used to support development.

The PS further called on residents to protect public resources, citing reports that 10 police vehicles had been burned in Embu.

He said the government was investing in police personnel, vehicles and equipment but warned that such investments would be undermined if public assets were destroyed.

“We use our taxes to buy police vehicles, build markets and construct roads. We cannot pay for development and then allow a few individuals to destroy what belongs to all of us,” he said.

Omollo added that anyone suspected of destroying property would be taken to court, where their cases would be determined in accordance with the law.

He also commended county leaders for working with the national government to address illicit alcohol and drug abuse, revealing that proposed legislative changes had passed the first reading in Parliament. He urged residents to participate in the subsequent stages of the legislative process.

The PS praised the Catholic Church for supporting public service delivery through its schools and hospitals, saying political differences should not undermine peaceful coexistence.

His remarks come as political activities intensify ahead of the August 2027 General Election, with growing concerns over the recruitment of young people into politically sponsored violence.

An analysis by the Institute for Security Studies has warned that unemployed youth remain vulnerable to recruitment by political actors to disrupt rival rallies and public gatherings, with some groups linked to attacks and destruction of property.

The concerns have also been highlighted by the Kofi Annan Foundation's Electoral Vulnerability Index, which identifies economic hardship, youth frustration and political intolerance among factors increasing Kenya's risk of election-related violence.