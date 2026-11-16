Amisi urges opposition to move beyond its ‘one-term’ campaign against Ruto

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has criticised opposition leaders seeking to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, warning that their reliance on ethnic alliances risks repeating the same political mistakes that propelled the current administration to power.

Amisi, who leads the People's Renaissance Movement (PM), says Kenya needs a national political movement founded on shared interests and ideology rather than ethnic arithmetic, arguing that the opposition must offer voters a clear alternative beyond its push to remove Ruto from office.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, the lawmaker said mobilising communities along ethnic lines mirrors the political formula that shaped the 2022 General Election and undermines the quest for meaningful political change.

"We are using the same way that Ruto came in, and we want to remove Ruto using the formula he used to come in," Amisi said.

He argued that the 2024 Gen Z protests exposed a shift in the country's political consciousness, with young people across different communities uniting around shared economic grievances rather than ethnic interests.

Amisi noted that previous political demonstrations were often concentrated in specific regions, unlike the Gen Z protests, which spread across the country as young people took to the streets to oppose the Finance Bill and demand action on the rising cost of living.

"For the first time, the entire nation was burning. That is why Baba told us the youth have gotten it. The moment you go to tribalism, you can't change a country," he said.

The MP attributed the protests to unemployment, economic hardship and the rising cost of living, warning that political leaders risk overlooking the real concerns of Kenyans by focusing on ethnic alliances and electoral numbers.

"The economy knows no tribe. So we need to go back to the real issues that brought Gen Z onto the street. Economy, jobs, jobs, jobs," he said.

He urged opposition leaders to shift from the 'one-term' campaign against Ruto and instead build a political agenda centred on job creation and economic opportunities, particularly for young people.

Amisi further said the People's Renaissance Movement was established by young people following the Gen Z protests to provide a national political platform where leaders from different communities can compete for leadership without ethnic barriers.

Drawing comparisons with the United States Democratic Party, he said Kenya needs political parties that allow candidates to seek the presidency based on their leadership credentials and support among delegates, regardless of their ethnic backgrounds.

"A Samburu, a Kalenjin, a Mijikenda, a Taita, a Somali, a Rendille or a Pokot, with the potential, charisma and credentials to run a country, presents himself before the national delegates, and he becomes the flag bearer of the party," he said.

Amisi warned that failure by the current generation of leaders to address the economic frustrations driving public discontent could trigger further unrest.

"We cannot approach a change movement cosmetically using the same method that brought in a despot, and then we call it a change. No, we must have a total change, or we go back to status quo," he said.