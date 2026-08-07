Kalonzo: Focus on Aug 10, 2027 election only, dismisses other debates as distractions
Kalonzo argued that any discussions outside the election agenda were designed to shift public attention away from issues affecting ordinary citizens.
Kalonzo argued that any discussions outside the election agenda were designed to shift public attention away from issues affecting ordinary citizens.
The governance and constitutional rights lobby said the police leadership had acted in blatant disregard of existing court orders by mounting barricades on key roads leading into the Central Business District despite earlier assurances from the Interior Ministry that it would be "business as usual."
As part of the orders issued by the court, two mobile phones recovered from Njagi will be handed over to officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for forensic examination.
The businessman said Odinga's political struggle had always been rooted in the pursuit of justice, democracy, and the protection of citizens' rights, rather than chaos and destruction.
According to Wanjigi, the demonstrations represented a defining moment in the country’s democratic journey and raised important questions about the protection of constitutional rights
The ODM Central Management Committee backed the NEC decision to remove Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as Secretary-General. Leaders aligned to the Linda Mwananchi movement say the decision is unconstitutional and plan to challenge it in court.
Linda Mwananchi says it has postponed planned Kisii and Keroka rallies to July 3 to allow supporters to join nationwide commemorations for victims of the 2024 Gen‑Z protests. The statement also called for safeguards during commemorations and questioned the approach to compensation.
The death was followed by Gen Z–led protests across the country, which were cited by 12 per cent of respondents as the most significant occurrence of the year.
Etale commended President Ruto for responding quickly to the Gen Z outcry after his meeting with Raila Odinga, saying it showed a willingness to address citizens’ concerns. He expressed optimism that more would be done “to ensure that the youth, the minority, persons with disability, women, are included in government.”
Amnesty International said that authorities used online harassment, disinformation campaigns, and unlawful monitoring to discourage participation in protests. The organization expressed concern over reports that security agencies accessed mobile data and location information without proper court approval, raising alarms about privacy violations.
The decree, announced via Facebook, stated that Rajoelina had consulted the leaders of the Senate and the Assembly, though the legality of the move remains unclear.
As of October 1, 2025, countries such as Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Serbia, and Peru have all witnessed large-scale youth demonstrations demanding justice, reform, and accountability.
Speaking in Nairobi, they said they would only accept any payout if those responsible for killings and injuries during the protests are prosecuted.
The bullet had entered through his right foot and settled in his gluteal region, preventing him from working and forcing him to rely entirely on friends for support.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, opposition leaders said the day should serve as a memorial for protesters, mainly Gen Z, who were killed during the police crackdown on demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.
The report released on Wednesday shows that most victims were youth.