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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Gen Z Protests

Full implementation of NADCO report key to inclusive governance - Etale
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Full implementation of NADCO report key to inclusive governance - Etale

Etale commended President Ruto for responding quickly to the Gen Z outcry after his meeting with Raila Odinga, saying it showed a willingness to address citizens’ concerns. He expressed optimism that more would be done “to ensure that the youth, the minority, persons with disability, women, are included in government.”

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INFOGRAPHIC: Countries rocked by Gen-Z protests
News

INFOGRAPHIC: Countries rocked by Gen-Z protests

As of October 1, 2025, countries such as Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Serbia, and Peru have all witnessed large-scale youth demonstrations demanding justice, reform, and accountability.

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