Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said the 2027 General Election will pit Kenyans into two main political sides: President William Ruto’s camp and the opposition, which he described as the “Wakenya” side.

Speaking during a church service at ACK St. Mary’s Church in Kimunye, Gichugu Constituency, Kirinyaga County, on Sunday, November 22, 2026, Matiang’i called on opposition leaders to maintain unity, warning that political disagreements could weaken their collective efforts ahead of the polls.

Matiang’i dismissed talk of divisions within the opposition, arguing that some individuals hoped disagreements would create opportunities to advance their political interests.

He said the opposition had a common understanding of the challenges facing Kenyans and should concentrate on addressing those concerns rather than engaging in internal political battles.

“Tukienda kwa uchaguzi, kutakuwa tu na line mbili. Line ya Kasongo na line ya Wakenya. Hakutakuwa na line nyingine,” Matiang’i said.

The former Interior CS further cautioned against attempts to split the opposition, suggesting that some political actors were deliberately hoping for disagreements to emerge so they could position themselves strategically.

He maintained that the opposition would not let internal differences derail its political ambitions, insisting unity was necessary as the country approaches another election cycle.

“Our unity has never been more necessary and urgent than it is today,” he said, adding that the opposition would remain together and continue moving forward with Kenyans.

Matiang’i also criticised the performance of the Kenya Kwanza administration, describing it as a government that had failed to deliver on its responsibilities.

“We have one team in Kenya in the opposition, and we have a government that is in power ambayo imechindwa kazi,” he stated.

In a separate part of his address, Matiang’i also spoke about the need to end political goonism, saying that if the opposition gets a chance to lead the country, Kenyans will no longer hear of goons.

He called for a peaceful country where citizens could go about their daily activities without intimidation and where public resources would be managed responsibly. He also emphasised the importance of allowing government institutions to serve Kenyans and ensuring that the country moved forward in peace.

Matiang’i's remarks come as political leaders and formations continue positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with questions surrounding opposition unity, possible alliances and the challenge to President Ruto's re-election bid increasingly featuring in political discussions.