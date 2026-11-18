Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o says county governments are prohibited from using manual payroll systems, warning that the practice of maintaining casual workers' registers should have ended with the previous financial year.

Nyakang’o said a government circular requires all 47 county governments to process employee salaries through the Human Resource Information System (HRIS), as the government intensifies efforts to improve payroll accountability, eliminate irregularities and strengthen control over public wage expenditure.

Speaking on November 17, 2026, when she appeared before the Senate Committee on Information, Communication and Technology, which was reviewing the implementation of County Human Resource and Payroll Management Systems, Nyakang’o said counties had been directed to transition casual workers into temporary employment contracts.

The directive is part of wider public service reforms aimed at replacing fragmented payroll arrangements with a centralised digital system that captures employees' records, salaries and other human resource information.

The need for the reforms dates back to challenges associated with managing public employees through multiple databases and manual records, which made it difficult to establish accurate staff numbers and verify salary payments.

Before the introduction of HRIS-Ke, county governments relied on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Database (IPPD) for employees with personal numbers, while Excel spreadsheets were used to process payments for workers who did not have personal numbers.

However, the previous system did not comprehensively cover other human resource functions, creating gaps in employee records and payroll management.

According to a parliamentary audit report, the government developed the web-based Human Resource Information System-Kenya in 2024 to address these limitations. The two systems were operated simultaneously in November 2024 to test readiness before HRIS-Ke was fully adopted for payroll management in January 2025.

The transition was intended to give public institutions a unified platform for managing employees, with each public servant assigned a unique Unified Payroll Number to improve identification and prevent duplicate payments.

The system also allows government agencies to consolidate staff information, monitor authorised positions, manage employee records and generate reports for financial planning and decision-making.

The Controller of Budget maintained that counties had been instructed to identify the number of casual workers they intended to retain and incorporate them into formal payroll structures through temporary employment contracts.

“There was actually a circular that stopped issues of casuals to stop the manual payrolls. So, counties were advised to take the number of casuals that they thought they would pay within their payroll and give them contracts, even if these are temporary contracts.

“That means giving them contracts of up to one year where they are called temporary employees,” she said.

She maintained that county governments should no longer maintain casual registers or process wages outside the automated payroll system, adding that temporary employment arrangements would allow such workers to be captured in HRIS.

“As it is now, I would need to know if there is any county that is still bringing casual wages. This is a matter that died with the last financial year.

“In this financial year, they are not supposed to maintain any casual registers. And how they treat casuals, they give them temporary contracts. One year, two years, a minimum of one year, because that can be accommodated within the HRIS,” she told senators.

Nyakang’o further explained that the system was designed to perform several human resource functions beyond salary processing, including managing leave applications and employee performance appraisals.

“We have a circular directing that all payrolls should be processed through the HRIS to enhance government monitoring and accountability. The automated system also manages other human resource functions, including staff leave and performance appraisals, making it a comprehensive platform for employee management. This system is here to stay,” she said.

The reforms come amid continued concerns over counties making payments outside approved payroll structures. In October 2026, reports based on the Controller of Budget's findings indicated that counties had processed at least Sh8.3 billion through manual payrolls in the financial year ending June 2026, despite the migration deadline of June 2025.

Nyakang’o further disclosed that her office conducts monthly monitoring of county salary requisitions to establish which administrations have submitted requests through HRIS.

She said 11 counties had been identified for failing to follow the expected salary requisition procedures and would be required to explain their circumstances and outline corrective measures.

The Controller of Budget also questioned why some counties were borrowing money to pay salaries despite receiving their allocations from the National Treasury, including their own-source revenue.

“Now, really, why would a county be borrowing to pay salaries when they have received all their funds from the National Treasury, including their revenue? That is still something that we will need to find out from them.

“Because now, I'm going to write back to them and ask them how much interest they are paying and why,” she said.

She dismissed claims of persistent delays in the disbursement of funds to counties, maintaining that the National Treasury had released county allocations consistently up to October 2026. She added that Nairobi County had already received funds in November.