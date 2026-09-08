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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Margaret Nyakang’o

Controller of Budget (COB) Margaret Nyakang'o when she appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Public Debt and Privatisation led by Balambala MP Abdi Omar Shurie in parliament on 30th March,2026.PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I
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Sh143bn uncollected as counties struggle to fund basic services

According to the report by Margaret Nyakang’o, the arrears had reached Sh143 billion by December 31, 2025. Of this, Sh101.54 billion is from own-source revenue, while the rest is linked to debts owed by the Social Health Insurance Fund, the defunct National Health Insurance Fund and other liabilities.

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