National Lands Commission tops list as State hospitality spending hits Sh11.7bn
The National Land Commission (NLC) accounted for the largest share of the hospitality expenditure, spending Sh1.71 billion during the year under review.
The National Land Commission (NLC) accounted for the largest share of the hospitality expenditure, spending Sh1.71 billion during the year under review.
Established under Article 228 of the Constitution, the Office of the Controller of Budget oversees the implementation of budgets by both levels of government and authorises withdrawals from public funds.
According to the report by Margaret Nyakang’o, the arrears had reached Sh143 billion by December 31, 2025. Of this, Sh101.54 billion is from own-source revenue, while the rest is linked to debts owed by the Social Health Insurance Fund, the defunct National Health Insurance Fund and other liabilities.
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o told MPs that Kenya’s debt servicing hit Sh923.14 billion in six months, taking 89% of a key budget vote and squeezing funds for development programmes.
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o told MPs that weak legal safeguards and limited transparency threaten proper oversight of Turkana petroleum revenues, urging clearer monitoring of county and community oil shares.
Speaking to the National Assembly committee on public debt and privatization, she said taxpayers are losing money through commitment fees paid on loans that are not being used because project implementers are unprepared.
The delayed pension payments are causing serious hardship among retirees, including security officers and teachers.
The situation has left many learners waiting for much-needed financial support.
The county is seeking a six-month civil jail term for Dr. Nyakang’o.
This term will also see the Education Ministry announce the placement of Grade 9 learners.
COB Margaret Nyakang’o expressed frustration over the pattern of counties paying unverified suppliers while those who had been cleared were left unpaid.
Both the Controller and the Senate have made it clear that bursary issuance is not a devolved function and should be managed by the national government.
A 2022 report by the Parliamentary Committee on Education warned that many public universities are at risk of insolvency unless funding is increased significantly.