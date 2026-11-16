MP Wanjiku Muhia opposes KRA’s proposed disability tax rules over fees, reassessment

Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia has opposed proposed Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) regulations introducing disability severity grading, a Sh1,000 application fee and mandatory reassessment for persons with disabilities seeking income tax exemptions, warning that the changes could undermine their rights and place an additional burden on beneficiaries.

The proposed Income Tax (Persons with Disabilities, Parents or Guardians Tax Exemptions) Regulations, 2026 seek to replace the existing framework under the 2010 order with a more detailed assessment system.

It proposes linking the level of tax relief to the type and severity of a person's disability, with exemptions ranging from partial relief to 100 per cent of the applicable monthly income limit of Sh150,000.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, the legislator said the proposed grading would unfairly distinguish between people living with disabilities and could deny some beneficiaries relief despite the additional costs they face.

“They want to grade people with disabilities. They want to put people with mild disability to be exempted zero, people with moderate disability to be exempted at 30 per cent, people with severe disability 60 per cent, while those with profound disabilities, including blindness and deafness, will be exempted 100 per cent,” she said.

“I'm rejecting that proposal because first, you cannot degrade people. People are not instruments. You cannot measure. If someone is disabled, that person is disabled because disability comes with cost at all levels.”

The MP also criticised the proposed Sh1,000 non-refundable processing fee for parents or guardians applying for tax relief while caring for dependants with certified severe disabilities.

Under the draft, applicants would have to provide evidence of their relationship with the dependant, proof of income, disability registration details and confirmation of care and custody.

Applications would undergo verification and assessment before a decision is made by the KRA Commissioner General.

Muhia further questioned provisions requiring physical assessments and periodic renewal of exemption certificates, saying the process would disadvantage families in remote areas with limited access to specialists, transport and reliable internet.

She said her experience as a mother of a child with a disability had exposed the difficulties families face when seeking medical assessments and renewing certificates.

In a memorandum to KRA dated November 15, the MP called for the proposals to be withdrawn and public participation extended from 14 to 60 days.

She also wants county and constituency forums organised to allow affected families to give their views.

Muhia further called for accessible consultation materials, including Braille, Kenyan Sign Language and easy-to-read formats, and proposed increasing the monthly caregiver tax exemption from Sh10,000 to at least Sh40,000.

“The law also, in Article 54, speaks of public participation being inclusive, being open and being meaningful,” she said.

The draft regulations have not yet become law and remain subject to public consultation and revision before finalisation.