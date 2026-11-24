Thousands of teacher interns could secure permanent and pensionable employment if the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) gets its proposed Sh17.568 billion allocation, as the commission moves to address staffing gaps, improve teachers' welfare and strengthen the delivery of education reforms.

The commission has presented an additional funding request for the 2027/28 financial year, targeting the absorption of 24,000 interns, recruitment of more teachers, career promotions and expanded professional training.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Cheptumo Ayabei presented the proposed expenditure to the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education on November 24, 2026, detailing the financial requirements for maintaining teaching services and improving the commission's operations.

Beyond the Sh17.568 billion earmarked for converting 24,000 interns to permanent and pensionable terms, TSC is seeking Sh2 billion to employ another 20,000 teachers to bridge staffing gaps in public schools.

The commission said its recruitment programme was part of a wider government plan to reduce the national teacher shortage to 16,000, following the hiring of more than 100,000 teachers over the past three financial years.

In its submission, “In the Education sector, the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation agenda had envisioned to reduce the teacher shortage to 16,000 teachers. Currently, TSC has recruited over 100,000 teachers in the last three financial years towards this goal. The Commission plans to recruit further 20,000 teachers in FY 2026/27 to achieve the target of 116,000.”

The proposed budget also provides for career advancement, with Sh4.8 billion requested to facilitate the promotion of 20,000 teacher interns. The commission has separately listed Sh1.8 billion for settling outstanding bills owed to the Ministry of Interior.

On infrastructure, TSC wants Sh4.8 billion to put up three county offices and support programmes being implemented with development partners. It has also proposed an allocation of Sh1.286 billion for development partners.

Teacher capacity building is another major component of the commission's plans, particularly as schools continue transitioning to the Competency Based Curriculum.

TSC intends to undertake CBC-related training and other programmes targeting 90,000 teachers in the 2027/28 financial year. The initiative will be accompanied by professional development and coaching aimed at improving classroom instruction and equipping teachers with the skills needed to implement curriculum changes.

The commission also highlighted its ongoing priorities under the three programmes, including recruitment, technology training, promotions and the expansion of its county office network.

He added, “The Commission continues to implement various activities within the three programmes. Key targets include recruitment of 24,000 teachers to address the teacher shortage, training of 50,000 teachers on ICT integration, promotion of 12,000 teachers and construction of 3 TSC county offices,”

The funding proposals further cover teachers' insurance and workplace protection, with Sh5 billion set aside for Group Life Cover and Work Injury Benefits Assurance.

Another Sh800 million is being sought to support field operations, improve staff mobility and meet other administrative and operational expenses.

TSC said the additional funding would enable it to strengthen the management of the teaching workforce while ensuring the continued implementation of education programmes.

The commission maintained that investment in recruitment, promotions, professional development, technology and infrastructure was necessary to improve service delivery and maintain the quality of education across public schools.