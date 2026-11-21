Thousands of teachers hired directly by public schools could soon have their salaries taken over by the national government under a proposed plan announced by President William Ruto.

The move is expected to relieve parents of the responsibility of contributing towards the salaries of additional teachers, particularly in schools where the number of Teachers Service Commission (TSC)-employed educators is insufficient.

Speaking in Bungoma County on November 21, 2026, Ruto said the government would take over the payment of all teachers currently employed through Boards of Management (BOM), shifting the financial responsibility from individual schools to the State.

“We shall transition all teachers currently employed by public schools through Boards of Management (BoM) to the Government payroll, easing the financial burden on parents. Every learner deserves access to quality education, and no parent should shoulder the cost of providing teachers in public schools. Huo ndio Usawa,” he said.

The President first announced the proposal on Friday during the laying of a foundation stone for Lunyofu Sports Academy in Budalangi, Busia County.

BOM teachers are recruited by individual public schools to bridge staffing gaps and are generally paid using funds raised or allocated at the institutional level. In some schools, parents are required to contribute through levies to support their salaries.

The proposed arrangement would transfer this responsibility to the national government, potentially giving the teachers more predictable pay and greater job security.

However, Ruto did not outline how the transition would be implemented, including whether the affected teachers would be absorbed into the Teachers Service Commission or placed under a separate employment arrangement.

The government is also expected to establish the number of teachers involved and the financial resources required to sustain their salaries.

The announcement comes as the administration steps up efforts to address staffing shortages in public schools.

On November 13, Ruto said the government planned to recruit an additional 20,000 teachers in December, following the employment of 100,000 teachers over the previous four years.

He also pledged to increase teacher promotions to 50,000 during the 2026/2027 financial year, alongside additional funding to support career progression.