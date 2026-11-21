President William Ruto and several Cabinet Secretaries have announced new appointments and changes to the leadership of various state agencies, with most of the appointments taking effect on November 20, 2026.

In a gazette notice dated November 20, 2026, President Ruto appointed Dr Mwanakitina Bakari and Samuel Kaunda Ogweno to the NEPAD/APRM Kenya Governing Council for a three-year term, revoking the appointment of Francis Habara Moroto.

“IT IS notified for the general information of the public that, pursuant to Gazette Notice No. 4651 of 2016, as read with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-inChief of the Defence Forces, appoint— Mwanakitina Bakari (Dr.), Samuel Kaunda Ogweno, as Members of the NEPAD/APRM Kenya Governing Council, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 20th November, 2026,” reads a section of the notice.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi Ng’ongo appointed Catherine Asemeit Omasete to the Public Sector Accounting Standards Board for three years, replacing Rispher Olick.

Mbadi also announced the constitution of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management Board, naming Leonard Mayende as chairperson alongside Sadam Ismail, Esther Wainoi Ndiga, Mathew Kipkoros Kibet and Saadia Ibrahim Farah.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku appointed Dr Rebeccah Ann Maina to the Institute of Human Resource Management Council, representing Nairobi, Central and North Eastern regions.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe appointed Evans Kimeres to the Council of the Coffee Research and Training Institute of Kenya, while Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya re-appointed Hussein Haret Borle to the Uwezo Fund Oversight Board.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale appointed Noel Tanui as chairperson of the Occupational Therapy Council of Kenya, alongside Jared Orina, Wycliffe Ezekiel Apindi, Sanaipei Kimiti, Amina Mohamed Abdille and Margaret N. Koech as members.

Duale also appointed Kassim Mohamed Farrah to the Board of the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

Meanwhile, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua re-appointed Philip Ledama Ololngojine to the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health.