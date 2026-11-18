President William Ruto has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management in recognition of his commitment to public communication and support for the communication profession.

The award was presented during the World Public Relations Forum 2026 dinner held in Abuja, Nigeria, on Tuesday night, November 17, with Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo receiving it on the President's behalf.

The recognition places Ruto among three African heads of state honoured during the Global Alliance's 25th anniversary celebrations.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema were also recognised during the forum's formal opening ceremony for their contributions to public communication and governance.

Kabogo said the award acknowledged Ruto's commitment to making public communication an important component of governance and his support for the growth of the profession in Kenya and across Africa.

In a statement following the ceremony, Kabogo said:

“Last night in Abuja, I received the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of H.E. President William Ruto, at the World Public Relations Forum 2026 Award Dinner.

“I thank the Government of Nigeria and the Global Alliance for their hospitality and for this honour to our President and our country.”

The award was conferred during the Global Alliance's anniversary year, marking 25 years of bringing together public relations and communication associations from different parts of the world.

The organisation promotes professional standards, ethical communication and collaboration among practitioners, institutions and governments.

The World Public Relations Forum, running from November 15 to 21, has brought together public relations practitioners, policymakers, academics, business leaders, and government representatives from different countries.

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations is hosting the 2026 edition in partnership with the African Public Relations Association under the theme, “Responsible Communication: The Voice of the World”.

The forum is examining how strategic communication can strengthen public trust, improve institutional accountability and help governments respond to challenges associated with technological changes and misinformation.

Kabogo also participated in a ministerial session focusing on managing information in a crisis-prone world, alongside ministers from Nigeria, Sudan and other African countries.

The discussions centred on the importance of effective communication in addressing emerging challenges, particularly as governments increasingly rely on digital platforms to share information with citizens.

On the sidelines of the forum, Kabogo held bilateral talks with Nigeria's Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Their discussions covered cooperation in government communication, regulation of the public relations profession, public broadcasting, and efforts to combat misinformation and AI-generated content.

Idris called for stronger cooperation among African countries to ensure citizens receive accurate information while strengthening the continent's representation in global discussions.

The forum is also hosting sessions on responsible artificial intelligence, professional ethics, media relations and the changing role of public relations in government institutions.

Kenya's participation in the event comes as the country seeks to strengthen its engagement with continental and international communication organisations.

Public Relations Society of Kenya president Arik Karani is also participating in the forum's professional sessions, bringing together practitioners to discuss the future of the communication industry.

The recognition of Ruto alongside Tinubu and Hichilema highlights the role of public communication in governance and the growing importance of strategic communication in shaping relationships between governments and citizens.

The forum is expected to conclude on November 21, after a week of discussions and engagements with communication professionals and government representatives from around the world.