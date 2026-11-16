Rarieda MP backs Ruto for 2027 re-election, cites ties with Raila's supporters

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo says President William Ruto’s relationship with the late Raila Odinga’s supporters could help him secure a second term in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in the constituency on Sunday, Amollo pointed to what he described as Ruto’s friendship with Raila and his continued support for the community after the former opposition leader’s death.

“He has shown his love for Raila’s people,” Amollo said, recalling that Ruto had demonstrated goodwill towards Raila while he was alive and continued to do so after his death.

"In this constituency, we have a presidential candidate. However, as the people of Rarieda, we have resolved that we will give our vote to His Excellency William Samoei Ruto."

Amollo cited Ruto’s participation in the formal opening of Raila’s mausoleum as an example of that relationship.



He said the occasion was an honour he believed had not previously been accorded to any other former president, alive or dead.

The MP also spoke about development commitments he said he had raised with Ruto during a visit to the area. Among them was the completion of the Akado-Kalandini Road and its extension from Kalandini–Lwala–Ka Elijah

Amollo said construction was underway and that the full project was expected to cost about Sh2 billion. He added that Sh200 million had already been given to the contractor to begin work.

The remarks linked political support with both Ruto’s relationship with Raila’s community and the government’s delivery on local infrastructure. Amollo said residents had resolved to support Ruto, despite the presence of another presidential candidate in the constituency.

His comments come as political leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election