Ida recalls Raila’s shifting alliances, warns spouses against political grudges

Mama Ida Odinga has urged spouses of politicians to avoid inheriting their partners’ political grudges, drawing from the late Raila Odinga’s long career of shifting alliances in which former opponents could become friends and old allies could later fall out.

Speaking on Wednesday during the handover of Raila’s mausoleum in Bondo, Siaya County, Ida said political relationships often change with time, making it risky for spouses to treat their partners’ opponents as permanent enemies.

“Politicians make friends today. Tomorrow, you hear that those friends are no longer friends; they are their enemies,” she said.

Ida said the opposite was also common, with politicians who once fought each other later finding their way back to friendship as political circumstances changed.

“So I always advise the spouses of politicians inherit their friends, but don't inherit their enemies,” Idah said.

She warned that taking on a politician’s enemies could leave their spouses in an awkward position when former rivals eventually reconcile.

“If you make a mistake of inheriting their enemies, you'll be standing there with a heavy heart when you see the people you consider their enemies, thinking that they are enemies, and wait and watch the evening news,” she said.

Ida said politicians could go from fierce opponents to close companions, sometimes appearing together in relaxed settings despite their previous political differences.

“You'll see them sitting there, watching the football match of Arsenal... or simply just relaxing and laughing together,” she said.

Raila’s changing alliances

Ida said Raila’s political life provided several examples of relationships that changed over the years, with people moving from opposing him to working closely with him.

“He'll make enemies and make them friends again, and make enemies and make them friends again. Don't join him in that field,” she advised.

Having been married to Raila for more than five decades, Ida said she had watched his political journey bring together people from different sides of the political divide.

She said some of those attending the mausoleum ceremony had stood with Raila for years, while others had competed against him or strongly disagreed with him before later maintaining cordial relationships.

“There are people here who stood with Raila for many years, there are people who competed against him. There are people who disagreed very strongly with him, and they are old friends, former opponents,” she said.

“I don't see enemies because, just as I've told you, this guy had no enemies, but his enemies were temporary, and before you know it, they were friends,” she added:

Ruto hands over Raila mausoleum

Ida made the remarks as President William Ruto formally handed over and dedicated Raila’s mausoleum at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, where the former prime minister was buried next to his father, Kenya’s first Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Raila Amolo Odinga Mausoleum in Bondo, Siaya County. — PCS

The ceremony was conducted with military honours and brought together senior leaders from the Nyanza region, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

The mausoleum handover comes as Raila’s family prepares for the October 15 memorial marking one year since his death.