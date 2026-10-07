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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

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Ruto: We must win 2027 General Election
Politics

Ruto: We must win 2027 General Election

The President warned that losing power could jeopardise the development agenda pursued by his administration, describing an opposition without a clear plan, policy or vision as a danger to the country

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