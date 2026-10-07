Ida recalls Raila’s shifting alliances, warns spouses against political grudges
Speaking during the handover of Raila’s mausoleum in Bondo on Wednesday, Idah said politicians could be friends one day and opponents the next, only to reconcile later.
Speaking during the handover of Raila’s mausoleum in Bondo on Wednesday, Idah said politicians could be friends one day and opponents the next, only to reconcile later.
Addressing Kenyans in the United States on Sunday, Gachagua said the opposition’s growing activities in Nairobi over the weekend demonstrated its strength in the city, which has about 2.7 million registered voters.
Sifuna welcomed the former Cabinet minister to the movement, describing him as a valuable addition to the opposition-backed outfit.
According to Kariuki, Gachagua’s removal from office in 2024 made her more interested in hearing what the former deputy president had to say about the political developments within the Kenya Kwanza administration.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Njiru portrayed Kalonzo as a leader with the experience, political consistency and character needed to take charge of the country after the next election
He said political leaders have historically exploited ethnic narratives to rally communities against perceived opponents, only to reconcile after elections while ordinary Kenyans are left to bear the consequences of violence, loss of life and destruction of property
The President warned that losing power could jeopardise the development agenda pursued by his administration, describing an opposition without a clear plan, policy or vision as a danger to the country
The statement was accompanied by an image of a purported invitation to a special press conference that claimed Kalonzo would make a major announcement on political alliances and the future of the country’s leadership.
Maraga also raised alarm over what he described as weakening accountability systems, saying citizens reported frequent disregard for the law by public officials. He referenced casualties recorded during Gen Z protests, saying they reflected rising anger over impunity and lack of justice.
Coalition political parties can be formed by as few as three parties or by twenty or more. They can come togethe either before or after elections.