Ruto urges Africa to mobilise domestic savings to boost food security

President William Ruto has urged African governments to mobilise domestic savings and strengthen continental financial institutions to tackle hunger, reduce dependence on foreign financing and accelerate agricultural transformation.

Speaking at the opening of the Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition in Nairobi on Monday, Ruto said Africa holds an estimated US$4 trillion (approximately Sh520 trillion) in savings that could be channelled into development, calling on lawmakers to support African financial institutions and prioritise legislation, budget allocations and oversight to strengthen food security.

He challenged African leaders to stop relying on external institutions for solutions to the continent's challenges, saying Africa had sufficient resources to finance its own development.

"As a continent, we must not look for solutions elsewhere when we have solutions here in our continent. We must not blame others for actions that we ourselves can undertake to change our situation," he said.

Ruto cited Kenya's national savings as an example of what domestic resource mobilisation could achieve, saying the country's savings had increased from US$2.2 billion to US$7 billion in three years, representing a 300 per cent increase.

He urged African parliaments to channel more resources into homegrown financial institutions, citing investments in Afreximbank, the Trade and Development Bank and the Africa Finance Corporation.

The President also called for reforms to the international financial architecture, arguing that African countries face disproportionately high borrowing costs despite their potential to contribute to global food security and climate action.

"We need multilateral development banks that lend more and lend longer, fairer assessment of sovereign risk, affordable development and climate finance, and instruments that mobilise private investment at scale," he said.

He also pointed to Kenya's agricultural interventions, including the distribution of more than 38 million bags of subsidised fertiliser to nearly two million farmers since 2022.

He said the initiative had reduced the price of a 50-kilogramme bag of fertiliser from about US$58 (Sh7,540) to US$15 (Sh1,950), a 73 per cent reduction, while maize production increased from 4.5 million bags in 2022 to 71 million bags last year.

On irrigation, Ruto announced plans to construct at least 50 mega dams, 200 medium and small dams and thousands of micro dams to bring an additional 2.5 million acres under irrigation within the next five to seven years.

He also announced plans to expand the national school feeding programme from about three million learners currently benefiting to 10 million by 2030, covering all 47 counties from 2027.

"Kenya is not yet food secure," he said, noting that 2.7 million Kenyans were facing crisis levels of food insecurity, while malnutrition was estimated to cost the economy 6.9 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product.

The President urged parliamentarians to translate commitments into legislation, adequate budget allocations and effective oversight, arguing that declarations alone would not end hunger.

"A right without a budget line is a slogan," he said, calling on lawmakers to track public spending and ensure resources reach farmers and communities.

The two-day Third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition is being held at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on November 16 and 17, bringing together more than 250 legislators from over 100 national parliaments.

The opening of the third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition in Nairobi on November 16,2026 — PCS

Kenya is the first African country to host the summit, following previous editions in Spain in 2018 and Chile in 2023.

The meeting is jointly organised by the Parliament of Kenya, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

Its discussions focus on strengthening parliamentary action through legislation, resource allocation and oversight to advance food security, nutrition and sustainable agricultural systems.