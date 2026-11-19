President William Ruto says his administration has disbursed more than 1.55 trillion shillings to counties over the past four financial years as part of efforts to strengthen devolution and promote equitable development.

Speaking during his 2026 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, November 18, Ruto said counties had also been allocated Sh428 billion in the current financial year, with disbursements at different stages.

He added that a further Sh16.8 billion had been allocated through the Equalisation Fund to support development projects in marginalised areas.

“That is the promise of Bottom-Up finding expression in Usawa ni Sawa: A Republic in which opportunity is not the privilege of a few regions, communities or families, but the rightful expectation of every Kenyan,” said the President.

Ruto said the funds would support essential services and infrastructure, including roads, water, healthcare and electricity, particularly in areas that have historically lagged behind in development.

“We are therefore changing not only the scale of national development, but also its geography and its reach,” he said.

The President said the government now intends to move beyond economic stabilisation towards expanding the country's productive capacity, creating millions of jobs and raising living standards.

He said Kenya's ambition was to achieve First World standards of prosperity within a generation, but warned that the transformation would require substantial investment.

“Our transformation programme is estimated to require Sh5 trillion over the next 10 years. We must therefore mobilise long-term capital in ways that protect debt sustainability, safeguard public resources and avoid placing an unsustainable burden on taxpayers,” he said.

Ruto said equitable development must ensure that all regions benefit from national investments, regardless of their economic position or geographical location.

He cited Mandera, Turkana, Migori, Taita Taveta and Wajir, saying residents in those counties should enjoy the same opportunities as those in more developed parts of the country.

The President described equity as ensuring every Kenyan receives equal consideration and a fair opportunity to participate in national development, despite differences in regional needs.