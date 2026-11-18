Sugarcane farmers are expected to start receiving a Sh1.2 billion bonus next week, with President William Ruto saying the government wants growers to benefit from the rising output and improved performance of the country's sugar industry.

Addressing Parliament during his fourth annual State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, November 18, Ruto said the payment was part of efforts to ensure the recovery of sugar factories also improves the financial position of farmers who supply them with cane.

“To fulfil our commitment that sugarcane farmers should share in the industry's improving fortunes. A bonus package of Sh1.2 billion will be paid to farmers this year, and we are beginning the disbursement next week,” Ruto said.

He said the government wanted the gains made in the industry to reach farming households, rather than being reflected only in factory production figures.

“These payments will give practical meaning to our promise that reviving factories must restore livelihoods, put money in the pockets of our farmers, reward hard work, and bring prosperity back to our sugar-growing communities."

Ruto backed the announcement with production figures showing a sharp improvement in the sector. Between January and October this year, the volume of sugarcane processed by factories increased by 57 per cent, while sugar output rose by 60 per cent.

He projected that the country would produce more than 900,000 tonnes of sugar by December, which would mark the highest annual production ever recorded in Kenya.

The President said the government was also pursuing wider agricultural reforms aimed at lowering the cost of production, raising output and ensuring farmers receive better payments for their produce.

On maize farming, he reported that the price of a 50-kilogramme bag of fertiliser had fallen from Sh7,500 in 2022 to Sh2,000 this year following government interventions.

He said 38.5 million bags of subsidised fertiliser had been distributed, contributing to an increase in maize production from 44 million bags in 2022 to 71 million bags last year.

Over the same period, maize imports declined from 9.9 million bags to 3.3 million bags, according to the President.

Ruto also cited improved returns in the coffee industry, highlighting the experience of Rosemary Webohulu, a farmer from Bungoma, whose earnings increased from Sh62,642 to Sh226,836.

He said the average price of coffee cherries had risen from Sh69 to Sh130 per kilogramme, while earnings from national coffee exports doubled from Sh26 billion to Sh52 billion this year.

The President added that the Cherry Advance Revolving Fund had paid out Sh15.07 billion to 680,000 farmers.

In the tea industry, export earnings increased from Sh163 billion in 2022 to Sh187 billion in 2025, with Ruto crediting improvements in factory management, greater transparency in auctions and adjustments to deductions for the better returns recorded by smallholder growers.

The dairy sector also featured in his address, with the President reporting that national milk production had climbed from 4.5 billion litres to 5.52 billion litres.

He further said dairy export earnings had more than doubled to Sh11.2 billion, while the amount paid to farmers per kilogramme of milk had risen from Sh32 to a peak of Sh60 last month.

Ruto said the government would maintain its focus on supporting farmers across different agricultural sectors, with the aim of increasing production, raising household incomes and lowering food costs for consumers.