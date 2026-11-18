President William Ruto has defended his administration’s economic priorities, saying the government is pursuing a development model that seeks to ease the cost of basic needs while giving households more ways to earn a living.

In his State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Ruto said the strategy was based on tackling two challenges facing families: the rising expense of meeting everyday needs and limited opportunities to grow their incomes.

“Our economic proposition was simple: reduce the cost for families and increase their income from what they do,” Ruto said.

The President argued that making essential goods and services cheaper would not, on its own, improve household welfare unless Kenyans also had opportunities to increase their earnings.

He identified food, healthcare, housing, education and transport as areas where lower costs would help families retain more of their income instead of spending it on basic necessities.

“More affordable food, healthcare, housing, education, and transport would ease pressure on household expenditure,” he said.

Ruto said the second part of the plan involved strengthening sectors that provide livelihoods, particularly agriculture and small businesses, while expanding employment opportunities.

“More productive farms, growing businesses, and new employment opportunities would expand household earnings,” he stated.

Ruto defends reforms in key economic sectors

The President linked the government's economic priorities to ongoing reforms in education, agriculture and infrastructure, arguing that changes in these sectors were necessary to improve productivity and create more jobs.

He identified investment in infrastructure and support for small enterprises as additional measures intended to stimulate economic activity and widen opportunities for businesses.

Ruto maintained that the country's development efforts should result in practical improvements in the lives of citizens, particularly through better incomes and access to essential services.

He reiterated that reducing the cost of living and increasing earnings were complementary goals that could not be pursued independently.

“Both were necessary then, and both remain necessary today,” Ruto said.

His defence comes against the backdrop of continued public debate over the affordability of basic commodities, household purchasing power and the effects of government economic policies.

The President used the address to explain his administration's position that lasting improvements in living standards depend on reducing what families spend while increasing what they earn.

President William Ruto arriving for the State of the Nation Address at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi on November 18, 2026. — PCS

Ruto invokes Constitution to justify economic priorities

Ruto also defended the government's development programme by linking it to constitutional provisions on governance, social rights and the management of public finances.

He cited Article 10 of the Constitution, which outlines national values and principles of governance, including equity, inclusiveness and social justice.

The President further referenced Article 43, which guarantees economic and social rights such as access to healthcare, adequate housing, sufficient food, clean and safe water, education and social security.

He also pointed to Article 201, which establishes the principles of public finance, including transparency, accountability, public participation and the fair distribution of the burdens and benefits of public resources.

“This undertaking is firmly grounded in our Constitution,” Ruto said.

He argued that the provisions offered a constitutional basis for government policies aimed at improving access to essential services and ensuring that development benefits were distributed more fairly.

By invoking the three articles, Ruto presented his administration's economic priorities as part of its constitutional responsibility to advance social justice, promote inclusion and widen access to opportunities.

Household spending and incomes feature in economic agenda

The President's address brought household finances into focus, with his economic argument centred on the need to balance affordable essential services with stronger income-generating activities.

His emphasis on farming, enterprise and employment highlighted the role of productive sectors in supporting livelihoods and improving the financial position of families.

The approach also places the performance of these sectors alongside the affordability of basic services as key measures of progress.

For Kenyan households, the concerns highlighted in the address include the cost of food, healthcare, housing, education and transport, as well as access to reliable sources of income.

Ruto maintained that addressing these pressures requires policies that tackle both sides of the household budget: expenditure and earnings.