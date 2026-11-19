President William Ruto revisited the controversy surrounding his detailed pronunciation of towns along the proposed 750-kilometre Northern Kenya Gateway Corridor, recalling how Kenyans turned his description of the road into a viral social media sensation.

Speaking during his State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Ruto acknowledged that his remarks about the road connecting Isiolo, Wajir and Mandera attracted widespread ridicule, with Kenyans creating memes, comedy videos and parodies that circulated across social media platforms.

“When I first spoke about this road and named all the towns it would pass through, Kenyans had a field day. The jokes and parodies were everywhere. I saw some of them myself, and I must admit, some were quite hilarious,” Ruto said.

The President, however, urged Kenyans to look beyond the humour, arguing that the proposed Northern Kenya Gateway Corridor represented a significant infrastructure investment aimed at connecting communities that have lived for decades without access to tarmacked roads.

The 750-kilometre road project is expected to link Isiolo, Wajir and Mandera, improving transportation networks, facilitating trade and expanding access to essential services across the region.

While addressing Parliament, Ruto revisited the route, once again listing the towns and trading centres expected to benefit from the infrastructure project.

“Ile barabara ya kutoka Isiolo kwenda Modogashe, iteremke iende Samatar, iteremke mpaka Wajir, iende Tarbaj, itoke Tarbaj, ipitie Kotulo, iende Kobo, iende El-Wak, iende Garre, iende Rhamu, ifike Mandera,” he said.

His remarks brought back memories of February 2025, when he attracted national attention during a tour of the North Eastern region after demonstrating his familiarity with the area's road network while explaining the proposed corridor.

Addressing residents from atop his vehicle in Isiolo, the President had outlined the route in detail, describing how the road would connect Mandera to Isiolo and eventually Nairobi.

“Ndio barabara itoke Mandera, ikuje Ramu, ikuje Garre, ikuje El-Wak, ikuje Kobo, ikuje pale Kotulo, ikuje Tarbaj, ipitie hapa Wajir, iende Samatan, iteremke Modogashe, ifike Isiolo, iende Nairobi,” he said.

The speech quickly gained popularity online, with Kenyans turning his repeated use of the word 'ikuje' into a catchphrase.

TikTok users produced videos mimicking his delivery, with some transforming the sequence of town names into dance challenges while others created comedy skits portraying the President as a Geography teacher conducting lessons.

Comedians also joined the trend, producing videos inspired by the remarks that attracted millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes. Some Kenyans even printed T-shirts bearing phrases associated with the President's speech.

The incident also gained momentum following comments by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the opening of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) headquarters on January 28, 2025.

Gachagua recalled how Ruto had previously impressed residents in the Mt Kenya region by demonstrating detailed knowledge of local roads and markets during the campaigns leading to the 2022 General Election.

He described how residents would react with amazement whenever Ruto mentioned roads and markets in their localities by name, with the President using such familiarity to connect with voters.

Revisiting the Northern Kenya project in Parliament, Ruto maintained that the importance of the road extended beyond the social media attention it had attracted, emphasising the communities and families expected to benefit from it.

“In those towns live Kenyans like you and me. Mothers raising children. Traders trying to make a living. Young people with dreams no different from those of your children and mine,” he told Parliament.

He noted that some communities had spent their entire lives without a single tarmacked road reaching their neighbourhoods, describing the situation as a longstanding inequality that his administration was determined to address.

“Some have lived their entire lives without a single tarmacked road reaching their communities. Their entire lives. What many of us take for granted has remained a distant hope for other citizens. That is the inequality we are correcting. That is the Usawa they deserve,” Ruto added.

The President linked the Northern Kenya infrastructure programme to his administration's broader economic inclusion agenda, citing initiatives such as the Hustler Fund, which seeks to provide affordable credit to small-scale traders and entrepreneurs who have traditionally faced difficulties accessing formal financial services.

He argued that economic opportunities should not be determined solely by an individual's financial circumstances or ability to access conventional banking services.

Ruto maintained that expanding infrastructure and access to affordable credit would help bridge historical inequalities, improve livelihoods and ensure communities in Northern Kenya participate more fully in the country's economic development.