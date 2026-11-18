Police have recovered 167 goats stolen from a homestead in Isiolo County following a coordinated operation that led to the interception of suspected livestock raiders.

The recovery followed a report of livestock theft, prompting security officers to launch an operation to trace the stolen animals and apprehend those responsible.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the security team tracked the stolen livestock before encountering the suspected raiders, who abandoned the animals and fled.

The 167 goats were subsequently recovered and handed back to their rightful owner, bringing relief to the affected livestock keeper.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the National Police Service said the operation was conducted through coordinated efforts involving a multi-agency security team.

"A multi-agency security team has successfully recovered 167 goats stolen from a homestead in Isiolo County following a coordinated security operation," the police service stated.

The operation was launched after authorities received information about the theft, triggering a response from security personnel who moved to track down the stolen animals.

The suspects reportedly abandoned the goats upon encountering the security team before fleeing from the scene.

The police did not disclose the identities of the suspected raiders or indicate whether any arrests had been made following the recovery.

The National Police Service commended the officers involved in the operation, highlighting the importance of coordination among security agencies in responding to criminal activities and recovering stolen property.

The service also acknowledged the contribution of members of the public, whose information helped support the security operation.

"The National Police Service commends the multi-agency security team for its swift response and coordinated efforts, and appreciates members of the public whose timely information continues to support security operations," the statement added.

Livestock theft remains a security concern for communities in pastoral and livestock-rearing areas, where animals are an important source of livelihood and household income.

The recovery of the 167 goats highlights the role of intelligence-sharing and rapid response in addressing livestock theft and protecting property.

However, the police did not provide details about the value of the recovered animals, the exact location of the homestead or the circumstances surrounding the theft.

The National Police Service reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security authorities.

Members of the public were advised to report incidents to the nearest police station or use the national emergency telephone numbers 999, 911 and 112.

The service also provided additional channels through which Kenyans can share information with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

These include the Fichua Kwa DCI toll-free reporting line, 0800 722 203, and the DCI WhatsApp number, 0709 570 000.

The police encouraged residents to provide timely information that could help officers respond to criminal activities, trace stolen property and prevent further security incidents.

The recovery in Isiolo comes amid continued efforts by security agencies to strengthen cooperation and improve responses to crime across the country.

The National Police Service said public cooperation remains an important component of security operations, particularly in identifying suspicious activities and providing information that can assist investigations.

Although the suspects escaped during the operation, the recovery of the stolen livestock enabled the rightful owner to regain possession of the animals.