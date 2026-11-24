The security of Kenya’s digital government services is under scrutiny after a hacking group claimed to have accessed eCitizen systems and taken hundreds of gigabytes of sensitive information, prompting authorities to launch investigations into the reported intrusion.

The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services said its technical teams were working with other government agencies to determine the authenticity of the claims, which reportedly involve personal identification records, government databases and computer source code.

"The office is treating these reports seriously and the technical and security teams are investigating to establish the extent of the incident," the statement said.

Despite the reported attack, the department maintained that Kenyans could still access services through the platform, assuring users that the incident had not disrupted its operations.

"eCitizen services remain available, and the public can continue to access government services as usual," the department said.

Authorities also cautioned members of the public against sharing sensitive account information, warning that criminals could exploit the reported breach to trick users through fraudulent calls, text messages and emails.

“Fraudsters may use them to target the public Dont share your password or one-time PIN (OTP) with anyone. eCitizen will never ask you for them,” the Department said.

The department further advised Kenyans who use the same passwords across different online accounts to update their eCitizen credentials and replace them with stronger, unique passwords.

The claims were flagged by cybersecurity monitoring firm VECERT Analyser, which reported that a group calling itself ByteToBreach had allegedly accessed and extracted about 740GB of information from the platform.

The purported stolen data was reportedly made up of 600GB of personal identification and verification documents, 100GB of government database records and 40GB of source code.

The attackers allegedly gained entry through a vulnerability in eCitizen’s file-upload system, which they reportedly used to access the platform’s infrastructure. They further claimed to have breached authentication systems that allow users to access multiple services through a common login.

The alleged compromise has raised questions about the safety of information stored on government digital platforms, although authorities have yet to confirm whether the reported theft took place or establish what data, if any, was accessed.

The State Department said further updates would be communicated through its official channels once investigations progress.