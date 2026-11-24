I&M Group’s net profit rose by 24 per cent to Sh15.8 billion in the nine months to September 2026, supported by higher interest income, increased lending and stronger contributions from its regional subsidiaries.

The lender’s operating income climbed by 20 per cent to Sh51.7 billion, with net interest income rising by 21 per cent across its Personal and Business Banking and Corporate and Institutional Banking divisions.

Profit before impairment increased by 19 per cent to Sh28.4 billion, while the cost-to-income ratio held steady at 45 per cent despite continued spending on technology, staff and expansion of its branch network.

Its balance sheet also expanded during the period, with net loans and advances rising by 18 per cent to Sh357 billion.

Retail credit recorded the strongest growth, increasing by 25 per cent as the Group extended more financing to individual customers.

Deposits grew at a faster rate, climbing by 25 per cent to Sh570 billion, largely driven by inflows from corporate and institutional customers.

The share of current and savings accounts in total deposits improved to 57 per cent from 48 per cent a year earlier, strengthening the Group’s funding mix.

I&M Group Regional Chief Executive Officer Kihara Maina said the lender had managed to grow its business while improving the quality of its loan portfolio.

“We expanded lending while reducing the stock of non-performing loans, which gives us a stronger base from which to lend,” Maina said.

He said the Group's operations in Rwanda and Uganda had made stronger contributions to earnings, reflecting efforts to diversify revenue streams across its regional markets.

The growth in regional earnings comes as the lender continues to strengthen its presence beyond Kenya and tap into opportunities in neighbouring economies.

Despite increased investment in its operations, the Group maintained its cost-to-income ratio at 45 per cent, indicating that operating expenses remained proportionate to income growth.

The Board subsequently approved an interim dividend of Sh1.75 per share, representing a total distribution of Sh3.045 billion to shareholders.