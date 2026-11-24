Health workers at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have staged a strike over unpaid salaries and millions in deductions allegedly withheld by the hospital, warning that the unresolved pay dispute has left employees struggling with debts, loan penalties and restricted access to their bank accounts.

The employees demonstrated outside the hospital on Tuesday, November 24, accusing the management of failing to pay salaries on time, making incomplete payments and withholding money deducted from their earnings for pensions, insurance schemes, bank loans and other third-party obligations.

The workers said the failure to remit the deductions had exposed them to financial difficulties, with some facing loan defaults, additional charges and negative credit records despite the amounts in question having already been removed from their payslips.

They further claimed that some employees could no longer access their salaries because banks had reportedly locked their accounts after loan repayments fell into arrears.

The dispute has also been worsened by outstanding allowances and salary delays, with the workers claiming that some doctors had gone for two months without receiving their pay.

KMPDU gives hospital three days

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has stepped into the dispute, issuing KNH management with a 72-hour deadline to address the complaints raised by its members.

The union also wants the Ministry of Health and the hospital's board to intervene, saying the outstanding concerns require urgent attention and a lasting resolution.

Addressing the demonstrators, one of the affected workers argued that the hospital was legally required to transfer all money deducted from employees' wages to the respective beneficiaries.

The employee cited Section 19(5) of the Employment Act, which provides for the remittance of deductions made from workers' salaries in accordance with the law.

The worker said the management's failure to forward the funds had placed employees in an unfair position, forcing them to deal with financial obligations that should have been settled through deductions from their monthly earnings.

Explaining the impact on affected staff, the employee said some workers were unable to access even the money deposited into their bank accounts because of outstanding loan repayments.

“Our members are incurring a lot of expenses. Some of our members, even their salaries in the banks have been locked. They cannot access their salaries. The little that they earn as a net, when it gets to the bank, is locked up because the loan has got arrears. So they are not able to access their salaries, which is very unfair. You are working and yet your family is struggling,” the worker said.

Three demands for KNH management

The striking workers have outlined three main issues they want addressed before the dispute escalates further.

They are first demanding that the hospital clear all pending salary balances and pay affected employees their full outstanding amounts.

They have also called for the immediate transfer of all unremitted statutory and third-party deductions, insisting that management should put measures in place to ensure the problem does not recur.

Their third demand centres on accountability, with the employees seeking explanations over money taken from their salaries but allegedly never delivered to the pension schemes, financial institutions and other intended recipients.

The workers maintain that employees should not continue suffering financial consequences over deductions that were already made from their earnings.

With KMPDU's 72-hour ultimatum now in place, attention has shifted to the hospital's management, its board and the Ministry of Health to determine how quickly the outstanding grievances can be resolved.

The standoff threatens to disrupt operations at Kenyatta National Hospital, one of Kenya's largest referral facilities, as workers press for action on their salaries, allowances and unremitted deductions.