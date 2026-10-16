KNH makes history with Africa’s first tubeless tracheal reconstruction

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has performed what it describes as Africa’s first-ever tubeless tracheal reconstruction, offering new hope for patients with complex airway conditions.

The five-hour operation was conducted on September 24, 2026, at the hospital’s Prime Care Centre on 26-year-old Dennis Kaiser Omondi, who had struggled with breathing difficulties for nearly two decades.

According to KNH, the procedure involved repairing Omondi’s windpipe without using a conventional breathing tube that would ordinarily obstruct the surgical field.

The operation was led by Dr Joseph Mutie, a consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, alongside Dr Ruel Maina, an ear, nose and throat specialist, and Dr Caroline Abuya, a consultant anaesthesiologist and intensivist.

Omondi was diagnosed with a benign adenoma, a non-cancerous growth in the windpipe, in 2008. Subsequent investigations revealed narrowing of the trachea, restricting airflow, as well as an abnormal opening between the windpipe and the skin of his neck.

The conditions affected his breathing, voice and ability to carry out everyday activities.

During the procedure, the surgical team used a tubeless technique that allowed the surgeon to access the affected area without a conventional breathing tube obstructing the operating field.

A bronchoscope, a small camera inserted into the airway, helped the team identify the diseased section of the windpipe and determine the area requiring removal.

The technique required close coordination between the surgical and anaesthesia teams to maintain adequate oxygen levels and patient safety. KNH said Omondi breathed naturally throughout the operation.

The team removed the narrowed sections of the windpipe, closed the abnormal opening, known as a fistula, and reconnected the healthy ends of the trachea to restore an open passage for breathing.

The approach can provide surgeons with improved visibility and access to the affected area, potentially allowing greater precision when treating complex airway conditions.

“This technique, the first in Africa, gives surgeons a clearer view of the affected windpipe, helping them work more precisely when treating complex airway conditions. It is an important step forward in the treatment of these conditions in Kenya,” Dr Mutie said.

KNH said the procedure could also help minimise injury to the delicate lining of the windpipe, support healing and simplify surgical access. However, the suitability of the technique depends on the patient's condition and the clinical circumstances.

The operation was supported by theatre sterile assistants Griffin Khamisi and Monica Manore, alongside a nursing team led by Mary Nyakangi, with Branice Juma, Merline Akinyi, Annita Jemeli, Winnie Nyatiende and Ann Keeru.

Dr John Ngigi, senior director of the Prime Care Centre, said the achievement reflected the centre’s commitment to specialised, patient-centred care.

Dr Joel Lessan, senior director of clinical services, said the milestone demonstrated the role of modern technology, innovation and multidisciplinary teamwork in treating complex medical conditions.

KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Lesiyampe said the achievement demonstrated the capacity of Kenyan medical professionals to provide advanced treatment locally, reducing the need for patients to travel abroad when suitable specialised services are available in the country.

For Omondi, the procedure has already brought improvements to his daily life.

“I have noticed an improvement in my voice, and I have resumed my daily activities, including running my retail shop in Kisumu. I can now climb a flight of stairs with greater ease, which is a significant improvement after years of breathing difficulties,” he said.

Following his discharge, Omondi will continue attending follow-up appointments at the Prime Care Centre to monitor his recovery.

The milestone reinforces KNH’s role as a national referral and teaching hospital as Kenya continues to expand its capacity to deliver specialised medical services locally.