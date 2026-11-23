Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has announced the temporary closure of the front section of its International Trauma Centre (ITC) for approximately 120 days to allow renovation works.

In a notice issued on Monday, November 23, 2026, the hospital's Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr Joel Lessan, said the closure would take effect at 5:00 pm on the same day.

The renovation forms part of KNH's infrastructure improvement programme, which aims to upgrade the affected section and provide a safer, more functional, and efficient environment for patients, healthcare workers, and other users.

The hospital said the improvement works would focus on upgrading the front section of the International Trauma Centre to enhance its functionality and support the delivery of specialised emergency and trauma care.

Despite the temporary closure, KNH has assured patients and the public that emergency and trauma services will continue throughout the renovation period.

According to the hospital, patients requiring emergency and trauma care will be directed to designated alternative access points within the facility.

Patients, visitors and emergency service providers have been advised to follow directional signage placed around the hospital to identify the appropriate entry points and service areas.

KNH has also arranged for hospital staff to be stationed near the affected section to assist and guide patients and other visitors to the alternative access points.

The arrangements are intended to minimise disruption and ensure that patients requiring urgent medical attention continue receiving services without interruption.

KNH said the renovation works are part of its broader efforts to improve hospital infrastructure and create a more efficient environment for healthcare delivery.

The upgrades are expected to improve the functionality of the International Trauma Centre and support the provision of specialised emergency and trauma services.

The hospital noted that the improvements would benefit patients, healthcare workers, and other users by providing a safer, more suitable environment for accessing and delivering medical services.

The 120-day renovation period is expected to run from November 23, 2026, subject to the planned project timeline.

The hospital apologised for issuing the announcement on short notice and acknowledged that the temporary closure could inconvenience patients, visitors and other stakeholders.

It called on members of the public to exercise patience, understanding and cooperation throughout the renovation period.

KNH further urged those visiting the hospital to seek assistance from staff stationed near the affected area and follow the designated directions to avoid confusion when accessing emergency and trauma services.