Kenyatta National Hospital launches probe after patient alleges missing test results, inadequate treatment

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has launched investigations following a video in which a patient accused the facility of failing to provide medical test results, inadequate treatment and requiring her to purchase medicines outside the hospital.

In a statement dated Sunday, October 18, 2026, the hospital said it had taken note of the video and was investigating the concerns raised to establish the facts and determine any appropriate action.

“The Hospital takes these concerns seriously and has initiated investigations to establish the facts and determine any appropriate action,” the statement signed by KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Lesiyampe said.

The hospital also invited the patient and her representatives to meet its management team to discuss the allegations and seek a resolution.

“KNH, in the meantime, invites the patient and/or her representatives to meet with the Hospital Management team at the earliest opportunity to discuss the concerns raised and work towards an appropriate resolution,” the statement added.

The patient, as seen in a video circulating on social media, said she was disappointed with the treatment she received at the national referral hospital and wanted answers about tests she claimed to have paid for without receiving the results.

In the video, the patient said she had initially undergone medical tests outside KNH, including a colonoscopy and an endoscopy, and presented the results to the hospital.

She alleged that the facility declined to accept the results, prompting her to seek financial assistance from members of the public through TikTok to pay for the tests again at KNH.

According to her account, she subsequently underwent the procedures but had not received the results despite repeatedly asking for them.

She also claimed to have paid for an ultrasound and an X-ray but left the hospital without receiving the corresponding results.

“I’m very disappointed in you, Kenyatta National Hospital,” she said in the video, expressing frustration over what she described as a failure to provide services she had paid for.

The patient further alleged that she did not receive the medicines she expected during her stay at the hospital and had to purchase medication from outside the facility.

She explained that bleeding had been stopped while she was in the emergency room but claimed she did not receive further medication after being transferred to a ward.

The patient also questioned being told to appreciate the hospital for providing her with a bed and meals, saying she had expected medical treatment as part of the care she sought.

She additionally claimed that medical staff had informed her that her heart was enlarged and that she needed further imaging to establish the cause.

According to her account, she contacted a family member to help pay for the scan, but alleged that the procedure was not carried out.

KNH provided contact details for three senior officials to facilitate further engagement with the patient and her representatives.

They include the chief executive officer, the director of clinical services and the director of nursing services.

The hospital said it remained committed to providing safe and compassionate healthcare while using public feedback to improve its services.

“The Hospital remains committed to providing safe, compassionate and quality healthcare to all patients. We value feedback from our patients and members of the public and remain dedicated to continuously improving our services and patient experience,” the statement said.

The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the patient's complaints and whether any action is required.