Lawmakers are pushing for immediate intervention at Industrial Area Remand Prison, calling for reforms and an upgrade of the facility after disturbing footage of detainees crammed into cells triggered fresh concerns over conditions in the country's correctional institutions.

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) wants the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ), chaired by the Chief Justice, to spearhead discussions with key stakeholders on legal and policy changes to address overcrowding in prisons, with particular focus on the Nairobi facility.

Committee chairperson and Tharaka MP George Murugara said the footage circulating online exposed the need to urgently improve conditions for remandees, warning that congestion was undermining their dignity and welfare.

“That video was very disturbing and there is an urgent need to have that facility decongested for more humane treatment of the remandees,” Murugara said.

Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chairperson and Tharaka MP George Murugara during the meeting on November 24, 2026 — N/A

The MPs raised the concerns on Monday during a session with Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Beacco as they scrutinised the State Department's 2027 Budget Policy Statement.

The committee proposed bringing together the Chief Justice and officials from the State Department for Correctional Services to discuss ways of reducing the number of people held in custody, including petty offenders who could be considered for alternative sentences.

The proposed engagement is expected to explore possible legal changes and other interventions to reduce pressure on prisons and improve the conditions under which inmates are held.

Beacco told the lawmakers that plans to rehabilitate and upgrade Industrial Area Remand Prison were among the department's priority proposals for the 2027 financial year, as the rising inmate population continues to strain available facilities.

She said the growing number of offenders had placed additional demands on the department, with the resources available falling short of what was required to meet its operational needs.

The PS revealed that the number of inmates serving custodial sentences had climbed to 64,542, compared with 62,000 last year. Those serving non-custodial sentences also rose to 61,904 from 59,756 over the same period.

The renewed scrutiny of prison conditions follows the circulation of footage showing remandees confined in crowded cells, with some forced to sleep on the floor due to limited space.

JLAC members argued that addressing the situation would require broader reforms to the prison system, rather than isolated improvements to individual facilities, to reduce congestion and ensure inmates are held in more humane conditions.

The committee also expressed concern over the State Department's budget allocation, which stands at Sh45.72 billion against the Sh75.365 billion it requires under the 2027 Budget Policy Statement.

The proposed allocation covers about 61 per cent of the department's funding needs, leaving a substantial shortfall that officials say could affect service delivery.

Beacco called for additional resources to address pressing operational challenges, including acquiring vehicles needed to ferry prison officers and inmates to courts and between correctional facilities.

She also sought increased funding for probation and aftercare programmes, which oversee offenders serving community-based sentences and assist those transitioning back into society after incarceration.