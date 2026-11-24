United Nations has called on governments, institutions and communities to strengthen accountability for gender-based violence, urging the public to speak out, believe survivors and demand justice as the 2026 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence approaches.

The global campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10, seeks to challenge impunity and address violence against women and girls, with particular emphasis on survivors who face discrimination, victim-blaming and barriers when seeking justice.

In a message shared by the United Nations on Tuesday, the organisation warned that survivors frequently encounter silence and disbelief after reporting abuse, allowing perpetrators to escape accountability.

The UN said unanswered calls for help, dismissed reports and unpunished acts of violence continue to strengthen a culture of impunity, undermining efforts to protect women and girls.

"When women and girls face violence, justice should never be out of reach. Yet too many survivors are met with silence, disbelief, and victim-blaming. With every unanswered call for help, every dismissed report, and every unpunished act of violence the web of impunity gets stronger," the organisation stated.

The campaign calls on individuals and institutions to challenge attitudes that normalise violence, listen to survivors without judgment and support their right to safety and justice.

It also urges governments to strengthen existing laws, improve access to survivor support services and ensure perpetrators and institutions are held accountable for acts of violence.

The campaign will run for 16 days, beginning on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25 and concluding on December 10, which is marked globally as Human Rights Day.

The initiative forms part of the broader United Nations UNiTE campaign, which seeks to eliminate violence against women and girls in homes, workplaces, public spaces and digital environments.

The UN says violence against women remains one of the most widespread human rights violations globally, with approximately one in three women experiencing physical or sexual violence during their lifetime.

In Kenya, the scale of gender-based violence remains a significant concern despite ongoing government and institutional interventions.

The Kenya National Action Plan 2025-2029 on Women, Peace and Security indicates that approximately 34 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical violence since the age of 15, while 16 per cent experienced physical violence in the 12 months preceding the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey.

The government document also reports that Kenya recorded 170 femicide cases in 2024, compared with an annual average of approximately 85 cases between 2016 and 2023. More than 60 per cent of the killings occurred in homes, with intimate partners identified as responsible for most of the murders.

The latest Annual Report to Parliament on the State of National Security, covering September 2025 to August 2026, further identifies sexual and gender-based violence as a significant national security concern.

The report indicates that reported SGBV cases declined by 1.2 per cent, from 6,813 in the 2024/2025 reporting period to 6,732 in 2025/2026. Nairobi recorded the highest number, with 495 cases.

It also identifies domestic violence, rape, defilement, femicide and technology-facilitated gender-based violence, including online harassment, image-based abuse and sextortion, as continuing threats to women and girls.

Against this background, the 2026 campaign seeks to push for stronger institutional responses, effective investigations and accessible support systems for survivors.

The United Nations has urged governments to ensure that survivors can report abuse safely, access essential services and obtain justice without facing intimidation or discrimination.

It has also called on communities to reject victim-blaming and create environments where women and girls can report violence without fear of being silenced or dismissed.

"From 25 November to 10 December, people around the world will unite to challenge impunity and demand an end to violence against women and girls," the campaign message stated.

The organisation maintains that ending gender-based violence requires collective responsibility, with governments, law enforcement agencies, judicial institutions and communities playing a role in protecting survivors.

It says every survivor deserves safety, perpetrators must be held accountable, and institutions have a responsibility to act rather than allow violence to go unpunished.