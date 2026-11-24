The National Housing Corporation PLC (NHC PLC) has signed a partnership agreement with Alluvial Construct Limited for the development of 34,000 housing units over three years, in a move expected to expand access to affordable and modern homes in Kenya.

The project will be implemented in phases, with the first phase comprising 3,392 residential units.

In an update by NHC on Tuesday, the initial development will feature a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, with groundbreaking scheduled for February 2027.

Construction of the first phase is expected to take approximately 12 months, with the partnership seeking to accelerate housing delivery through collaboration between the public and private sectors.

The agreement was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing a framework for the two organisations to work together on the large-scale housing development.

NHC's Acting Managing Director, John W. Agutu, expressed optimism about the partnership, saying it would create opportunities to expand access to modern housing solutions.

He said the corporation was looking forward to implementing the agreement, highlighting its potential to introduce innovative housing options for Kenyans.

Agutu said the collaboration would support efforts to increase the availability of residential units while providing more opportunities for different categories of homebuyers to acquire property.

The development will adopt an integrated master plan combining residential and commercial spaces, with the intention of creating a comprehensive living environment for future residents.

Under the plan, the project will incorporate housing alongside commercial facilities, allowing residents to access different services within the development.

The initiative will also target Kenyans living in the diaspora, providing them with opportunities to purchase homes and invest in the country's property market.

The inclusion of diaspora buyers is expected to widen the project's potential market beyond residents in Kenya, particularly among Kenyans seeking to establish property ownership in their home country.

Alluvial Construct Limited Director Alex Munene welcomed the partnership, describing NHC as an established institution with a longstanding presence in the country's housing sector.

Munene expressed confidence in the collaboration, citing the corporation's experience in delivering housing solutions across Kenya since its establishment in 1953.

He said the partnership would create further opportunities for homeownership while building on NHC's reputation and experience in the housing industry.

The agreement comes amid continued efforts to increase housing supply through partnerships involving government institutions and private developers.

The National Housing Corporation is mandated to facilitate housing development and expand access to residential accommodation through various housing initiatives.

The latest partnership proposes a total of 34,000 units over three years, although the first phase will account for 3,392 apartments.

With groundbreaking scheduled for February 2027 and an estimated construction period of 12 months, the initial phase will be the first major milestone in the implementation of the agreement.

The phased approach will allow the partners to undertake the development progressively, with subsequent stages expected to contribute towards the overall target of 34,000 homes.

The integrated residential and commercial model is also intended to provide more than housing by creating an environment where residents can live and access business services within the same development.

The partnership between NHC and Alluvial Construct Limited is expected to contribute to the expansion of housing options for Kenyans, including those living and working abroad.