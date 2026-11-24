Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will continue serving as the leader of the National Economic Development Party (NEDP) after the High Court turned down another attempt to remove him from the party's leadership while a legal challenge over his eligibility remains unresolved.

Justice Roselyne Aburili declined a fresh application filed by lawyer Nick Sanare, who sought to have Sonko barred from exercising any authority within the party until the court determines whether his impeachment as Nairobi Governor disqualifies him from political party leadership.

Sanare wanted the court to prohibit Sonko from occupying the position of party leader or taking up any other role within NEDP's governing body, regardless of the designation given to the position.

The application sought to prevent Sonko from continuing to exercise leadership powers as the petition challenging his eligibility proceeds. However, the judge declined to grant the requested restrictions, allowing him to retain his position as the case moves through the courts.

The dispute is rooted in the constitutional implications of Sonko's removal from the Nairobi governorship, with Sanare maintaining that the former governor cannot lawfully occupy a leadership position in a political party following his impeachment.

In challenging Sonko's position, the lawyer has invoked Chapter Six of the Constitution, which sets out the standards of leadership and integrity expected of individuals serving in public positions.

His petition specifically relies on Article 75(3), which provides for disqualification from holding another State office where an individual has been removed from office for violating Article 75.

Sanare has also referred to Articles 99(2)(h) and 193(2)(g) of the Constitution, as well as Sections 7(3)(d) and 13 of the Political Parties Act, arguing that the legal provisions bar individuals disqualified from public office from serving in political party leadership structures.

The latest application is not the first attempt by Sanare to obtain immediate orders against Sonko. In an earlier ruling, Justice Aburili declined to certify his application as urgent, saying the matter required the participation of the respondents before any determination could be made.

“I have perused the Petition and application by way of Notice of Motion dated 23rd October, 2026, filed under certificate of urgency, [and] am not satisfied that the same are urgent for ex parte consideration. I decline to certify them,” the judge ruled.

Apart from seeking Sonko's removal from the party's leadership, Sanare wants the Registrar of Political Parties stopped from officially recognising or gazetting him as NEDP's founder, member, official or office holder.

He is also pursuing orders against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), seeking to prevent the electoral agency from accepting nomination certificates, party lists and other documents bearing Sonko's signature in his claimed capacity as an NEDP official.

The petition identifies Sonko as the founder of NEDP, which was registered on December 9, 2025. Sanare claims that the former governor has continued to run the party's affairs, including presenting candidates for by-elections and coordinating grassroots campaigns.

The lawyer has also raised concerns over a Kenya Gazette notice published on October 9, 2026, which proposed changes to the party's officials and reportedly indicated that the position of party leader was vacant.

Meanwhile, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has asked to be removed from the case, arguing that the petitioner has not presented evidence showing that the commission committed any wrongdoing or failed to perform its mandate.

The Registrar of Political Parties has similarly opposed Sanare's application, leaving the court to determine the issues raised in the petition.

The case is scheduled for mention on February 3, 2027, when the parties will highlight their submissions and the court will set a date for judgment.