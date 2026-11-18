The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) released two suspects on cash bail of Sh50,000 each following their arrest over an alleged Sh75,000 bribe demand for the release of title deeds to a landowner in Kajiado County.

The suspects, identified as Charles Ameso Okoth Angira, a director of Geoflex Consultant Company Ltd, and Annastacia Rokai, a staff member at the company, were arrested on November 17, 2026.

Their arrest followed an operation conducted by EACC investigators at the company's offices in Kajiado, where they were allegedly caught after receiving the bribe.

In a statement on Wednesday, the commission said the suspects allegedly demanded the money from a landowner whose title deeds were being processed through a company contracted by the Kajiado County Government.

The county government had engaged the company to facilitate the processing of title deeds for plot owners in Kajiado/Noonkopir Township, Kitengela.

The complainant reportedly approached the commission on October 14, 2026, alleging that Angira had demanded Sh75,000 despite all the required fees for processing the title deeds having already been paid.

EACC preliminary investigations indicate that Angira allegedly instructed the complainant to transfer the money through M-Pesa to Rokai before the title deeds could be released.

The commission said the alleged arrangement was intended to facilitate the release of the land ownership documents, which the complainant had been waiting to receive after completing the required payments.

The investigation later led to the November 17 operation, during which authorities arrested both suspects at the company's premises.

Following their arrest, Angira and Rokai were escorted to the EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre in Nairobi for questioning, statement recording, and processing.

They were later released on cash bail of Sh50,000 each as investigations into the alleged bribery continued.

The arrests form part of EACC's ongoing efforts to investigate corruption allegations involving individuals and organisations involved in the delivery of public services.

In its statement announcing the arrests, the commission outlined the circumstances surrounding the alleged demand and the subsequent investigation.

"The arrests followed a complaint received by the Commission on 14th October 2026. The complainant alleged that Angira had demanded the bribe despite all required title deed processing fees having been paid." EACC stated.

The Commission further explained how the alleged bribe was to be transferred before the documents could be handed over to the landowner.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that Angira demanded Sh75,000 and instructed the complainant to send the bribe through M-Pesa to Rokai before releasing the title deeds."

The alleged incident raises concerns about possible corruption in the processing and release of land ownership documents, particularly where private companies are contracted to provide services on behalf of county governments.

Title deeds are important legal documents that establish ownership of land and provide property owners with evidence of their legal rights.

Delays or demands for unofficial payments during the processing of such documents can expose landowners to financial exploitation and undermine confidence in public service delivery.

The involvement of a company contracted by the county government also places the spotlight on accountability in the execution of outsourced public services.

EACC said it remained committed to combating bribery and protecting members of the public from corruption-related practices that interfere with access to essential services.

The commission urged Kenyans to report individuals demanding bribes, providing channels through which complaints can be submitted.

The two suspects remain on cash bail as the commission continues investigating the allegations.