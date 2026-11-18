The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has released a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) office in Kibera, Nairobi, on Sh50,000 cash bail following his arrest over allegations of demanding and receiving a bribe of the same amount.

Police Constable Carrey Odhiambo Ongeng was arrested by EACC investigators at Kibera Police Station after allegedly demanding money from a resident in exchange for recording a fraud complaint in the Occurrence Book (OB) and initiating investigations.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commission said the officer was apprehended during an operation at the police station after investigators received a complaint concerning the alleged bribery demand.

The resident reportedly accused Ongeng of demanding Sh50,000 as a condition for recording the fraud complaint and commencing investigations into the matter.

The EACC said the officer was arrested while allegedly receiving the money during the operation conducted by its investigators.

Following his arrest, Ongeng was taken to the Commission's headquarters at Integrity Centre for processing before being released on cash bail of Sh50,000.

The Commission confirmed that his release was pending further investigations into the allegations.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested PC Carrey Odhiambo Ongeng, a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Office in Kibera, for allegedly demanding and receiving a Kes50,000 bribe," the agency stated.

The alleged incident involved a resident who sought police assistance to have a fraud complaint formally recorded and investigated.

According to the Commission, the officer allegedly made the payment a prerequisite for recording the complaint in the Occurrence Book, an official police record used to document incidents and complaints reported at police stations.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged with the anti-graft agency, prompting investigators to organise an operation at Kibera Police Station.

The Commission did not disclose further details about the alleged fraud complaint or the identity of the resident who reported the incident.

Ongeng's release on cash bail does not amount to an acquittal, as investigations into the bribery allegations are still ongoing.

The latest incident highlights concerns over alleged demands for unofficial payments by public officers in exchange for services that citizens seek from government institutions.

EACC has urged members of the public to report bribery demands and other corrupt practices through its established reporting channels.

The Commission encouraged citizens to provide information whenever public officers demand money in exchange for performing their official duties.

"EACC urges members of the public to report demands for bribes through its toll-free line 1551 or by email at [email protected]. Reporting such demands helps the Commission act against corruption and enhance access to public services," the agency stated.

The Commission said public participation in reporting corruption was important in enabling it to identify suspected offenders and take action against corrupt practices.

Members of the public can therefore report suspected bribery incidents through the toll-free number 1551 or submit complaints through the Commission's official email address.

The investigations into Ongeng's alleged involvement in the bribery incident are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the demand and receipt of the money.