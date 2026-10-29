EACC recovers Sh3.6bn in corruption-linked assets

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it has recovered assets worth Sh3.6 billion linked to corruption and unexplained wealth, while preventing the potential loss of Sh10.4 billion in public funds through investigations and interventions.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud announced the achievements on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs in Mombasa to present an update on the Commission’s budget implementation for the 2025/2026 financial year.

Mohamud said the Commission’s priorities include strengthening oversight of capital-intensive public projects, combating bribery at service delivery points, intensifying asset recovery and expanding its presence across the country to improve access to its services.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for the Commission to present its views on Sessional Paper No. 4 of 2024 on the National Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Policy.

While supporting the policy’s objectives of improving access to justice, reducing case backlogs and promoting coordinated dispute resolution, the EACC called for safeguards to clarify the application of ADR in criminal matters.

The Commission recommended that the policy explicitly state that alternative dispute resolution in criminal cases must comply with the Constitution and other applicable laws.

It also called for a clear definition of the role of ADR in criminal proceedings, including specific exceptions to its application.

Mohamud reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to preventing and combating corruption and unethical conduct, while ensuring the prudent, efficient and transparent use of public resources.

Committee Chairperson George Murugara commended the EACC for its efforts to safeguard public funds and pledged the committee’s support for expanding the Commission’s operations to more counties.

The proposed expansion is expected to bring the Commission’s services closer to more Kenyans and strengthen its capacity to investigate corruption, recover public assets and promote accountability in the use of public resources.