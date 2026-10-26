EACC recovers 2.7-acre school playground in Kikuyu after court ruling

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered a 2.7-acre public school playground in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, after a court declared its registration in the name of a Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) women's group illegal.

In a statement issued on Monday, 26 October 2026, the commission said the Environment and Land Court at Thika had ruled that the land was public property reserved for use by three primary schools.

The judgment, delivered on October 5, declared the allocation and registration of the property to the PCEA Ruguthi Women's Guild illegal, null and void.

The land, identified as Title No. KARAI/KARAI/350, measures approximately 2.7 acres and was reserved as a playground for Kanyiha, Lusigetti and Njumbi primary schools.

Kanyiha Comprehensive School, one of the rightful owners of the recovered 2.7-acre public school playground by EACC in Kikuyu, Kiambu County on October 26, 2026 — EACC

The EACC said the ruling affirmed that the property was held in trust for the three public schools and should remain available for educational and recreational activities.

“The Judgment safeguards a vital public facility used by more than 1,300 pupils, ensuring that the playground remains available for learning, sports and recreation for current and future generations.” The commission said.

Investigations by the commission established that the former County Council of Kiambu had set aside the land in 1957 for use as a school playing field.

However, the property was subsequently registered in the name of the PCEA Ruguthi Women's Guild, prompting legal proceedings to establish its ownership and protect its intended public use.

According to the EACC, its investigations found no documentation showing that the women's group had lawfully acquired the property from the former county council.

“The investigations further revealed that there was no letter of offer or acceptance, no evidence of payment of rent or rates, and no proof that the Women's Guild had paid any consideration to the former County Council of Kiambu for the land,” it added.

2.7-acre public school playground recovered by EACC in Kikuyu, Kiambu County on October 26, 2026. — EACC

The findings formed part of the evidence presented in court to demonstrate that the land had been reserved for public use before its registration in the group's name.

The court subsequently declared the allocation and registration illegal, null and void, restoring the property's status as public land held for the benefit of the three schools.

The case was filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), with the EACC participating as an interested party.

The commission said it presented evidence supporting the land's original designation as a public school playground and challenging the circumstances under which it had been registered to the women's group.

The court's decision provides a legal basis for protecting the property against private ownership inconsistent with its designated public purpose.

The ruling also reaffirms the role of public-interest litigation and anti-corruption investigations in resolving disputes involving land reserved for public facilities.

Public land disputes have implications for access to essential services, particularly where property originally designated for schools, health facilities, roads or recreational spaces is transferred to private entities.

In this case, the playground serves three public primary schools and provides pupils with space for physical education, sports and recreation.

The recovery is expected to preserve the facility for existing pupils and future generations, although the EACC statement did not provide details of any further administrative measures required to secure the land.

The commission maintained that the recovery formed part of its wider efforts to safeguard public assets and prevent the irregular allocation of land intended for public use.

It reiterated its commitment to ensuring that resources reserved for public benefit remain accessible to the intended beneficiaries.

“EACC remains committed to protecting public property and ensuring that public resources are preserved for the benefit of all Kenyans.”

The ruling concludes the court proceedings described in the commission's statement, with the land's public purpose affirmed in favour of Kanyiha, Lusigetti and Njumbi primary schools.