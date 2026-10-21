Inside NACADA's Kahawa West raid that destroyed 29,380 litres of illicit brew

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has destroyed more than 29,380 litres of illicit alcohol following a raid on an illegal brewing den in the Soweto slums of Kahawa West, Kiambu County.

The operation, carried out by NACADA enforcement officers on information from members of the public, resulted in the seizure and destruction of 29,240 litres of kangara and 140 litres of changaa.

In an update on Wednesday, officers targeted a known illicit alcohol production site within the informal settlement, where they dismantled equipment and destroyed materials used to manufacture the substances.

Officers arrested one adult male during the operation and took him to Kasarani Police Station, where he is being held pending arraignment in court.

The suspect is expected to face charges under the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010, which regulates the manufacture, distribution and sale of alcoholic beverages in Kenya.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa said the operation demonstrated the authority's determination to disrupt the illegal alcohol trade and protect communities from its effects.

“This operation is a clear demonstration that NACADA will not relent in the fight against illicit alcohol and harmful substances. The destruction of over 29,000 litres of kangara and changaa is a significant blow to the illegal trade that continues to destroy lives, families, and communities,” Omerikwa said.

He also thanked members of the public whose information helped officers locate the brewing site, urging Kenyans to continue sharing intelligence about suspected illegal alcohol production and distribution.

“We thank the public for the information that made this operation possible and encourage continued cooperation,” he added.

Kangara and changaa are illicit alcoholic drinks commonly produced in unregulated environments. Their manufacture outside established safety and quality controls raises concerns about the composition, strength, and potential health effects of the products.

Consumption of contaminated or improperly manufactured alcohol can cause serious health complications, including blindness, organ failure and death.

NACADA has repeatedly urged communities to report suspicious activities involving the production, transportation, distribution and sale of illicit alcohol and other harmful substances.

The authority says residents' information plays an important role in identifying illegal brewing sites and helping enforcement officers dismantle networks involved in the trade.

The Kahawa West operation forms part of wider efforts to address the supply and consumption of alcohol and other drugs in Kenya. The NACADA Act of 2012 provides the legal framework for the authority's mandate to coordinate efforts to prevent and control alcohol and drug abuse.

Alongside enforcement operations, the authority has also pursued community-based interventions aimed at preventing substance abuse and supporting people affected by addiction.

NACADA recently validated Community-Based Rehabilitation (CBR) Guidelines intended to strengthen prevention, treatment and recovery services at the grassroots level.

The authority has encouraged the public to continue reporting suspected illicit brewing through its official communication channels, assuring informants that their identities will be kept confidential.

The destruction of more than 29,000 litres of illicit brew in Kahawa West highlights the scale of the operation and the continuing challenge of controlling the manufacture and distribution of unregulated alcoholic drinks.

Investigations into the raid continue, and the arrested suspect awaits arraignment.