19 arrested as police seize 770 litres of illicit brews
The raid was conducted on October 15,2026 by officers from Machakos Police Station as part of efforts to combat the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol.
The raid was conducted on October 15,2026 by officers from Machakos Police Station as part of efforts to combat the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol.
Speaking at a public engagement rally at Kigio Shopping Centre in Gatanga Constituency, Murang’a County, on Thursday, Kindiki said the government would work with security agencies and regulators to dismantle networks involved in the illegal trade.
Speaking in Kiambu County on October 5, Kindiki said the government would target alcoholic products considered dangerous to consumers, while traditional drinks that do not cause similar harm would not be the focus of the crackdown
Kindiki urged security agencies to remain focused on enforcing the law despite political pressure, saying the fight against illicit alcohol and drugs should not be turned into a political issue.
Speaking in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday, Kindiki said the government would intensify the crackdown on illicit alcohol and drugs through intelligence-led multi-agency operations targeting cartels, supply chains and unlicensed manufacturers.
Gachagua made the proposal on Friday, September 25, 2026, while speaking to Kenyans in the diaspora in Texas, where he raised concern over what he described as the growing culture of daytime drinking in the country.
Speaking on Friday during an inspection of development projects in Kieni, Nyeri County, Kindiki said elders had tasked him with ensuring Mt Kenya does not split into East and West because of political affiliations.
Officers attached to Kahawa West Police Station destroyed 2,600 litres of kangara and 120 litres of chang'aa after targeting premises suspected of being used to manufacture illicit alcoholic drinks and sell drugs
Speaking during the destruction of methamphetamine in Bamburi on Thursday, Murkomen said 385,875 litres of the alcohol seized since President William Ruto issued a directive in January had already been destroyed.
Speaking in Baringo on Sunday, the CS said some children were being abused by people expected to protect them, including teachers, relatives, fathers and other trusted adults.
According to the authority, only part of the illicit alcohol market involves counterfeit products. Other illegal products include alcohol affected by tax evasion, smuggled drinks, substandard and adulterated products, unlicensed artisanal alcohol and surrogate alcohol.
The committee, chaired by Muchangi Karemba (Runyenjes), has been examining petitions brought before it by members of the public and holding discussions with those directly involved in the matters raised.
The operation, conducted between 20 and 31 August, targeted eight sub-counties as authorities intensified efforts to address growing concerns over the manufacture, distribution and consumption of counterfeit alcoholic products.
The suspect, identified as Brian Wandera Aroge, was arrested after officers intercepted a speeding Toyota Probox during a patrol in the Bondeni area.
The Interior CS also announced the deployment of a special police team to lead a fresh crackdown on drugs and illicit brews, saying the government was determined to eliminate the vice from the area.
Murkomen also announced changes within the local police ranks, saying some officers had overstayed in the area and were no longer effectively carrying out their responsibilities because of their own involvement with alcohol.
Authorities have repeatedly maintained that illicit brews pose a significant threat to communities because of the unsafe methods often used in their production and the health risks associated with their consumption
The raid, conducted on Sunday, July 12, targeted what police described as a significant illegal brewing site linked to the production and distribution of illicit liquor.
According to the National Police Service, officers from Malaba Police Station were conducting a routine patrol in the Roiko area of Malaba Town on June 28 when they flagged down a black Toyota Voxy, registration number KDQ 972M.
The suspect remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned in court to face charges related to possession and distribution of illicit alcohol and suspected drugs
During the operation, officers recovered 600 litres of molasses, metallic drums, and other apparatus used in the brewing process, as well as 20 litres of chang’aa
Police in Migori and Murang’a arrested two suspects in separate anti-drug operations, recovering rolls of bhang, unprocessed cannabis, illicit alcohol and cigarettes. The suspects were held pending arraignment as investigations continue.
Under the proposed plan, KEBS, together with the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse and the Interior ministry, intends to roll out a digital tracking system for all ethanol from import or production to final use. The system is meant to prevent diversion into illegal brewing.
NACADA and a multi-agency team seized 810 litres of suspected illicit ethanol worth about Sh1.2m after tracking a vehicle from Kapsabet to Langas, in a crackdown on illegal alcohol networks.
The agency says the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle supply chains while strengthening prevention programmes in schools, families, and communities.
The crackdown aims to stop illegal alcohol manufacture and narcotics distribution. Members of the public are urged to report suspicious activity via toll-free numbers or anonymously.
The early morning raid, conducted jointly by NACADA officers and the National Police Service (NPS), targeted three premises suspected to be key distribution points for counterfeit and smuggled alcohol.
Ruto said the government is ready to take tough and far-reaching measures to protect families and children from the devastating effects of drugs, alcohol abuse, and gambling.
The Kibra operation forms part of a broader campaign by the NPS to dismantle criminal networks supplying illicit substances.
The operation brought together officers from NACADA, the National Police Service and local administration teams under the Rapid Results Initiative ordered by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.