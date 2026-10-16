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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Illicit alcohol

Deputy President speaking in Murang’a County on October 8, 2026.
News

Kindiki vows to crush illicit alcohol and drug cartels

Speaking at a public engagement rally at Kigio Shopping Centre in Gatanga Constituency, Murang’a County, on Thursday, Kindiki said the government would work with security agencies and regulators to dismantle networks involved in the illegal trade.

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Chang’aa set for legal sale as KEBS drafts safety rules
News

Chang’aa set for legal sale as KEBS drafts safety rules

Under the proposed plan, KEBS, together with the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse and the Interior ministry, intends to roll out a digital tracking system for all ethanol from import or production to final use. The system is meant to prevent diversion into illegal brewing.

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