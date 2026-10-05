Kindiki orders continued crackdown on illicit alcohol in Kiambu

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has vowed to intensify the government’s crackdown on illicit alcohol in Kiambu County, drawing a distinction between harmful brews and traditional alcoholic drinks that have been consumed by communities for generations.

Speaking in Kiambu County on October 5, Kindiki said the government would target alcoholic products considered dangerous to consumers, while traditional drinks that do not cause similar harm would not be the focus of the crackdown.

Kindiki specifically referred to brews known locally as “Gadhuri Ngui” and “Mogondora”, warning that authorities would move against those involved in their production and sale.

“That alcohol must stop,” Kindiki said, emphasising the government’s determination to eliminate what it considers harmful alcoholic products.

He maintained that the crackdown should not be interpreted as a blanket prohibition on alcohol, noting that some traditional drinks had been consumed by communities over many years without causing the health and social problems associated with illicit brews.

“You know there are some alcoholic drinks that people have consumed all along and they do not cause harm. We have no problem with those ones,” he said.

The DP highlighted that the government’s concern was specifically with products that expose consumers to health risks, including illicit brews manufactured or distributed outside regulatory controls.

“You know the alcohol we have a problem with, I hear it is called Gadhuri Ngui and Mogondora,” he said.

The Deputy President added that authorities would continue pursuing those involved in the manufacture and sale of harmful alcohol regardless of whether they were aware of the risks associated with the products.

“Those people will know whether they know or not. That alcohol must stop,” Kindiki said.

His remarks come as security agencies intensify operations against illicit and counterfeit alcohol across Kiambu.

In September, Kiambu County Commissioner George Matundura said a multi-agency crackdown had resulted in the seizure of thousands of litres of counterfeit liquor and the arrest of scores of suspects. Authorities have also warned licensed bar owners that the operation is not intended to target businesses complying with alcohol licensing and safety regulations.

The crackdown followed several incidents that heightened concern over harmful alcohol in the county. In September, three people reportedly died in Kimende, Lari Sub-County, after consuming suspected illicit alcohol, while two others were left in critical condition. In a separate operation in Ruiru, police arrested 12 people and seized 211 litres of traditional muratina brew, suspected counterfeit liquor and narcotics.

Nationally, the scale of the illicit alcohol problem remains significant. Data presented to Parliament by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat in June showed that more than 35,700 people had been arrested for illicit alcohol-related offences over a two-and-a-half-year period. Police also recovered about 1.56 million litres of illicit alcohol, of which approximately 949,800 litres had been destroyed.

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority has separately estimated that illicit alcohol accounts for about 59 per cent of Kenya’s alcohol market by volume and 21 per cent by value. The agency has identified practices such as refilling genuine bottles, falsifying labels and distributing counterfeit products as major threats to consumers.

Government security reports have also warned that some illicit brews may contain dangerous substances, including methanol, formaldehyde and other toxic ingredients. Such products have been linked to deaths, blindness and other serious health consequences. During the period covered by the 2025 State of National Security report, authorities seized 602,160 litres of illicit alcohol and destroyed 394,432 litres.

NACADA data further shows the wider scale of alcohol consumption in Kenya. The agency estimates that about 3.2 million Kenyans aged 15 to 65 consume alcohol, while approximately 1.36 million are addicted to alcohol.

Kindiki’s latest position therefore places the government’s campaign within a broader effort to remove dangerous and unregulated alcoholic products from the market while distinguishing them from traditional beverages that comply with applicable safety and regulatory requirements.

The Deputy President concluded that the priority was to protect consumers and communities from harmful alcohol rather than impose a blanket ban on drinking.