Nakuru parent calls for greater support for karate after son wins two medals

A Nakuru parent has called for increased government support for karate and other less-publicised sporting disciplines, saying Kenyan athletes have the talent to compete successfully on the international stage if given adequate resources and opportunities.

Fridah Gacheri, a businesswoman and entrepreneur from Nakuru County, made the appeal after her son, Joe Adrian, returned from Mauritius with two medals following his participation in the second edition of the JKA Indo-Pacific Cup Karate Championships, held from September 22 to 27, 2026, at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex in Saint Pierre, Mauritius.

The international competition brought together more than 700 athletes from different countries, including Japan and Russia. Kenya was represented by 28 athletes.

Gacheri said she was proud of her son’s achievement, particularly after witnessing the commitment and sacrifices that went into his preparations for the competition.

“When I learned that my son had been selected to represent Kenya, I honestly was overwhelmed and very, very proud. Representing your country at that level is a big responsibility,” Gacheri told Radio Generation.

Joe Adrian won a silver medal in Kata and a bronze medal in Kumite, an achievement his mother said reflected months of consistent training, discipline and personal sacrifice.

Joe Adrian poses with his medals — PHOTO/Fridah Gacheri

Gacheri said the preparations involved physical, technical and mental training, while the family also supported the young athlete with equipment, competition expenses and travel.

She said karate had played an important role in shaping her son’s character, helping him develop discipline, respect, confidence and resilience.

Beyond her son’s performance, Gacheri also celebrated the achievements of other athletes from Nakuru Sky Life Karate Club who represented Kenya at the championships.

Three other athletes from the club also returned with medals, led by team captain John Omondi Obura.

According to Gacheri, the performance demonstrates the depth of karate talent in Nakuru and across the country and should encourage greater investment in the sport.

She noted that athletics and football traditionally receive significant visibility and support in Kenya, but argued that other sporting disciplines should also be given opportunities to grow.

“My appeal to the government and to the president is not to take anything away from football and these other athletics, but to expand the same support that karate and other disciplines can also receive,” she said.

She called for increased investment in equipment, training opportunities, media coverage and support for athletes participating in international competitions.

Gacheri said such support would help Kenyan karate athletes compete more consistently at the highest level and give young talent an opportunity to develop their careers.

She also praised the athletes and coaches who represented Kenya in Mauritius, saying their performance was evidence of the potential within the country’s karate community.

The parent said the success of the Nakuru athletes should also inspire more young people to take up karate, which she described as a sport that offers benefits beyond competition.

She believes the discipline can help young people develop values that can be applied in other areas of life, including education, work and personal development.

Gacheri said the immediate priority should be to build on the athletes’ success by creating an environment where talented karate practitioners can access quality training and compete internationally without being held back by financial constraints.

“The future of karate in Kenya is very, very bright because the talent is already here. What these young athletes need is for us to believe in them, support them and give them the opportunity to even go further,” she said.