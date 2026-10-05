Man arraigned over alleged Sh45 million Diani land fraud

A suspect has been arraigned over an alleged land fraud case involving a prime three-hectare property in Diani, Kwale County, valued at approximately Sh45 million.

The DCI says George Nyambati Mochache was arrested by detectives from the Land Fraud Investigations Unit at the DCI headquarters following investigations into alleged fraudulent dealings involving the property.

According to the DCI, the complainant purchased the land in 1991.

The dispute emerged in April 2023 after the complainant was allegedly informed that a third party had entered the property, subdivided it by placing beacons and started clearing parts of the land.

The third party also allegedly advertised portions of the property for sale, prompting the complainant to report the matter and investigations to begin.

After completing investigations, the DCI forwarded the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for review and advice. The ODPP directed that Mochache be charged with conspiracy to defraud.

Mochache was arrested at DCI headquarters on October 2, 2026, after responding to a court summons. He was subsequently processed and escorted to Kwale.

He appeared before the Kwale Law Courts today, October 5, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court granted him a 10-million-shilling bond, with the case scheduled for mention on October 29, 2026.

The DCI says its Land Fraud Investigations Unit will continue pursuing individuals suspected of using fraudulent schemes to dispossess legitimate landowners and compromise property records.