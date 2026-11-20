Irrigation PS Ephantus Kimotho has commissioned a Sh14.03 million micro-irrigation project at Kangalu Mixed Secondary School in Kitui Central Constituency, Kitui County, to improve water access for schools, residents, and livestock.

The project, located in the arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL) region of Kitui, is part of the government's efforts to strengthen water security, promote climate-resilient agriculture and improve access to clean water in communities facing water scarcity.

In a statement on Friday, Kimotho said the investment extended clean water supply to two schools, benefiting 421 learners.

Of these, 312 are learners at comprehensive schools, while 109 attend secondary schools. The improved water supply is expected to support drinking water and sanitation needs within the institutions.

The project has also extended access to clean water to about 1,000 community members, while more than 5,000 livestock benefit from improved water availability.

According to Kimotho, the investment is expected to strengthen the resilience of local households and livestock keepers against drought and water shortages, which continue to affect communities in the region.

"At an investment of Sh14.03 million, the project has extended clean water supply to two schools, benefiting 312 comprehensive school learners and 109 secondary school learners with access to water for drinking and sanitation. It has also extended access to clean water to 1,000 community members, while over 5,000 livestock now benefit from improved water access, strengthening community resilience to drought and water scarcity," he stated.

The project incorporates a solar-powered water pumping system designed to reduce the cost of operating and maintaining the water infrastructure.

Kimotho said the installation was fully powered by solar energy, an arrangement expected to improve the sustainability of the investment by reducing dependence on conventional energy sources.

The system is particularly significant in the ASAL region, where communities face challenges accessing reliable water supplies and sustaining agricultural activities.

The project has also incorporated environmental conservation measures through the planting of 1,000 trees by the school's Environmental Club.

In addition, the project has strengthened food and nutrition security through irrigated crop production and the establishment of two shade-net houses.

The facilities are expected to support agricultural activities within the school while giving learners opportunities to engage in practical farming and environmental conservation.

Kimotho said the project went beyond providing water infrastructure, describing it as an investment in education, environmental protection, food production and community resilience.

"Beyond providing water infrastructure, this project represents an investment in education, environmental conservation, food and nutrition security, and community resilience. It demonstrates the transformative potential of micro-irrigation in improving livelihoods, particularly in water-scarce ASAL regions," he said.

The commissioning was attended by Principal Secretary for Livestock Jonathan Mueke, National Irrigation Authority Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gilbert Maluki, and other government officials and local leaders.

Also present were Eng Charles Muasya, Secretary for Land Reclamation, Climate Resilience and Irrigation Water Management, Joel Tanui, and Esther Mucavi, Acting Director of Land Reclamation and Climate Resilience.

Kitui leaders, including Bonnie Musambi, also attended the commissioning ceremony.

The project forms part of the government's broader efforts to expand irrigation infrastructure and improve water access in areas vulnerable to drought and climate change.

Kimotho said the government would continue implementing the National Irrigation Sector Investment Plan (NISIP) 2025–2035 to increase irrigation coverage, strengthen water security and support sustainable agricultural production across the country.

The 10-year plan is intended to guide investments in the irrigation sector, with micro-irrigation projects providing an avenue for extending water infrastructure to schools and communities in water-scarce areas.

The Kangalu project shows how investments in water infrastructure can support several development priorities at once, including education, livestock production, environmental conservation and food security.

For communities in Kitui Central, the expanded water supply is expected to provide an additional resource for households, schools, and livestock, particularly during prolonged dry spells.

The government says it remains committed to expanding similar investments to improve livelihoods and strengthen the capacity of communities to withstand the effects of drought and water scarcity.