Police recover 48 AK-47 rounds concealed in meat on passenger bus

Police have arrested a bus driver and his turnboy after 48 live rounds of AK-47 ammunition were discovered hidden inside pieces of meat on a passenger bus in Kanyonyoo, Kitui County.

The ammunition was found after a multi-agency security team stopped a Zafanana Coach operated by Northern Cruz Sacco along the Thika–Garissa Highway on Thursday.

The bus was travelling from Dadaab to Nairobi when officers carried out a search and discovered a blue woven carrier bag placed on the overhead luggage rack serving passengers seated at positions 23, 24 and 25.

The bag contained what initially appeared to be a normal consignment of meat. However, a closer inspection revealed a black nylon package containing 48 rounds of 7.62×39mm ammunition.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the rounds had been “meticulously tucked inside pieces of meat”.

The ammunition is compatible with AK-47 assault rifles.

Police arrested the driver, Samuel Ngui Munyithya, and turnboy Justus Muatha Kiola after the two failed to explain where the consignment came from or identify the person who owned it.

They were taken to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where they remain in custody as detectives investigate the source of the ammunition and where it was headed.

The bus has also been detained, while the recovered ammunition has been secured as an exhibit as investigations continue.

The recovery comes amid continued security checks on passenger vehicles and other transport routes as security agencies seek to prevent the movement of illegal weapons and ammunition.

Police have urged members of the public to provide information on suspected criminal activity through established reporting channels.

Members of the public can also report information anonymously through the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

Investigations into the consignment are ongoing.