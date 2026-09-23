Three arrested as police seize 187kg bhang worth Sh5.6m in Ruai

Police officers in Ruai, Nairobi have seized 187kg of Cannabis Sativa with an estimated street value of Sh5.6 million following the arrest of two 17-year-old Ugandan nationals.

The officers from Obama Police Station were conducting a routine foot patrol within their jurisdiction when they intercepted the two teenagers.

A search reportedly found Cannabis Sativa in their possession, leading to their arrest.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two juveniles later led officers to a house in Ruai where a subsequent search uncovered the larger consignment of bhang.

A 33-year-old woman, identified as Susan Omondi, was arrested at the premises.

The DCI said Omondi and the two juveniles were “escorted into lawful custody pending arraignment in court”.

The recovered narcotics have been secured as exhibits as investigations into the suspected drug trafficking operation continue.

The seizure is part of efforts by law enforcement agencies to disrupt the movement and distribution of illegal drugs in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

The DCI said it remains committed to “disrupting drug trafficking networks, dismantling illicit supply chains and protecting communities from the devastating effects of narcotics”.

Members of the public have been urged to report information on suspected drug trafficking and other criminal activities through DCI's reporting channels.

Reports can be made anonymously through the toll-free number, 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The agency urged members of the public not to fear when providing information on suspected drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

The seizure of the 187kg consignment brings renewed attention to efforts to disrupt illicit narcotics supply chains and prevent illegal drugs from reaching communities.