The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has obtained an arrest warrant against a man accused of attempting to kill a woman in an alleged panga attack in Ugenya Sub-County, Siaya County.

The suspect, identified as Frederick Odundo Otieno, is expected to face an attempted murder charge over the alleged attack on Pauline Akinyi Otieno, also known as Beryl.

In a press statement dated November 20, 2026, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said the warrant was issued at the Ukwala Law Courts following the decision to charge the suspect.

The prosecution alleges that Otieno attempted to kill Akinyi on November 8, 2026, at about 7.38 pm at Odieng Village in Ugenya Sub-County.

According to the ODPP, the suspect allegedly attacked the woman using a panga in an incident that has attracted significant public attention and extensive media coverage.

Otieno is expected to face a charge of attempted murder contrary to Section 220(a) of the Penal Code.

The prosecution has also lined up an alternative charge of causing grievous harm contrary to Section 234 of the Penal Code.

“The suspect remains at large, and the warrant of arrest has been issued to facilitate his apprehension and subsequent court appearance,” the ODPP said.

The warrant will allow law enforcement officers to pursue the suspect and ensure that he is brought before the court to answer to the allegations.

The ODPP said its decision followed prosecutorial consideration of the matter, which has drawn widespread public interest.

The office reiterated its commitment to ensuring that criminal allegations undergo thorough and impartial scrutiny before charges are brought against suspects.

“The ODPP remains committed to ensuring that all allegations of criminal conduct are subjected to thorough and impartial prosecutorial scrutiny and that justice is pursued in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

The suspect had not been arrested by the time the statement was issued.

The case is expected to proceed at the Ukwala Law Courts once the suspect is apprehended and presented before the court. The allegations remain subject to determination through the judicial process.