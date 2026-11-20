The Nairobi Hospital has appointed Dr Magdalene Wambui Kamande as its Acting Chief Executive Officer following a decision by the institution's Board of Management.

In a notice dated November 20, 2026, the hospital said Kamande, who serves as the Director of ICT and Transformation Services, would assume the role with immediate effect.

The appointment will remain in force until further notice or until the Board determines otherwise in accordance with the hospital's governance framework.

“ The Board of Management sitting today, 20th November, 2026, appointed Dr. Magdalyne Wambui Kamande (Director ICT and Transformation Services) as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Nairobi Hospital, with immediate effect,” the notice stated.

The board said Kamande would assume the responsibilities and functions of the chief executive's office, subject to the hospital's established policies, procedures and applicable governance framework.

Her authority will also be guided by the responsibilities delegated to the office of the CEO.

The hospital's Chairperson of the Board of Management, Dr Barcley Onyambu, directed staff members and the Admitting Staff Association to support the new acting chief executive in discharging her duties.

“All members of staff and the Admitting Staff Association are hereby advised to accord Dr. Kamande the necessary cooperation, support and institutional respect in the discharge of her responsibilities,” the notice added.

The appointment places Kamande at the helm of the hospital's management, where she will oversee its operations pending further direction from the board.

The board did not indicate the circumstances surrounding the appointment or provide details on the duration of her tenure beyond stating that it would remain effective until further notice or a subsequent decision.

The Nairobi Hospital is one of Kenya's major private healthcare institutions, serving patients from across the country and the wider region.